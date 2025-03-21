Connor McDavid is in visible discomfort and ultimately would not return to the game after suffering an injury. (0:16)

Edmonton Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid will undergo an MRI on Friday, one day after sustaining a lower-body injury in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

McDavid appeared to get hurt after being bumped by Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey in his pursuit of the puck in the Jets' zone.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known for McDavid, who sat out the third period and overtime.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch did not provide an update after the game but said Friday that McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed injury) had been ruled out for Saturday's game against the visiting Seattle Kraken.

The Oilers (40-24-5, 85 points), who were playing without Draisaitl on Thursday, also saw goaltender Stuart Skinner (concussion protocol) depart late in the third period after he was involved in a goalmouth collision with Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi.

"It was an unorthodox kind of game," forward Zach Hyman said. "You lose Connor, you lose Stu, and you're already missing Leon."

McDavid, 28, notched an assist on Jeff Skinner's goal in the second period to extend his point streak to 13 games (4 goals, 15 assists). The three-time Hart Trophy recipient has totaled 90 points (26 goals, team-best 64 assists) in 63 games this season.

He is one season removed from posting 132 points and guiding Edmonton to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final before falling to the Florida Panthers. McDavid was named the Conn Smythe Trophy recipient as the playoff MVP.

A five-time Art Ross Trophy as the league's point leader, McDavid has totaled 1,072 points (361 goals, 711 assists) in 708 career games since being selected by the Oilers with the top overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft.

Draisaitl, who is considered day-to-day, has recorded 101 points (NHL-leading 49 goals, 52 assists) in 68 games this season. The 29-year-old was the 2019-20 Hart Trophy recipient.

Skinner, 26, is 23-17-4 with two shutouts, a 2.85 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in 47 games (46 starts) this season.