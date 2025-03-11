Money has flown around the NFL over the past few days, as free agency deals, re-signings and big-name trades have impacted rosters around the league. And in turn, those moves -- and in some cases, non-moves -- have impacted how the 2025 NFL draft might unfold. The Geno Smith trade, for instance, changes the Raiders' plan for their No. 6 pick. And the Bears' active free agency period might make them pivot their approach for Day 1 at the draft.

So let's sort through the shifting team needs, prospect targets and potential strategies of franchises slated to pick in the top 10 of April's first round, basing our predictions off all the action we've seen. Keep in mind that plenty of free agent signings still lie ahead and the draft landscape could continue to change, further influencing pick projections. Look at this as snap reactions to the free agency frenzy as we start to get a clearer picture of what might happen in just over a month in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Here's a crack at how signings, trades, cuts and departures might have an impact on each team picking in Nos. 1 through 10 -- and the prospect who makes the most sense to fill roster holes. I also answer a few big questions for teams picking outside the top 10 that have seen their draft needs shift over the past few days. And yes, that includes the Steelers, who are still looking for their quarterback.

Questions on the rest of Round 1