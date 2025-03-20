Open Extended Reactions

ESPN/ABC will broadcast 26 WNBA games this season, including 10 for the Indiana Fever and nine for the defending champion New York Liberty and eight for the Las Vegas Aces. Thirteen of the games will be on ABC, including the All-Star Game on July 19 in Indianapolis.

ESPN/ABC will also air the entire postseason, which is expanded this year with a best-of-seven series for the WNBA Finals. It was previously a best-of-five series. The regular season is expanded to 44 games.

Overall, more than 175 games will be broadcast across multiple platforms during the regular season May 16-Sept. 11, the league announced Thursday. Games will also air on ION, Amazon, CBS, CBS Sports Network and NBA TV. WNBA League Pass also will stream over 200 live, out-of-market games. Additional streaming details for Meta platforms will be released later.

"The WNBA is coming off a 2024 season in which incredible basketball and countless memorable performances paved the way for the WNBA to deliver a record-breaking season," said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a statement.

"Now, with so much excitement around the player movement that took place this winter through free agency and trades, the WNBA's broadcast and streaming partners in 2025 will spotlight the league's superstars, rising stars and must-see matchups like never before."

ABC starts with an opening weekend doubleheader May 17, with the last two WNBA champions, the Liberty and the Aces, leading it off. All three Aces-Liberty matchups -- the others are July 8 and Aug. 13 -- will be on ABC or ESPN, featuring recent WNBA MVPs A'ja Wilson for Las Vegas and Breanna Stewart for New York.

The second part of the May 17 doubleheader is the Fever vs. the Chicago Sky, featuring last season's rookie stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. In all, the Fever and Sky meet five times: on ABC May 17 and 27, on CBS June 7 and Aug. 9, and on ION Sept. 5.

Last year's WNBA Finals participants, the Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx, will meet four times: on ESPN (July 30), ABC (Aug. 10), CBS (Aug. 16) and NBA TV (Aug. 19).

The league's newest team, the expansion Golden State Valkyries, will tip off their inaugural season on May 16 on ION.