Fantasy women's basketball: Six March Madness stars to watch

Open Extended Reactions

March is finally here and women's college basketball is heating up. As the NCAA Tournament approaches, there are a number of can't-miss stars that are poised for a bright future in the WNBA. Fantasy managers would be wise to pay attention to these players during the madness and start preparing for the fantasy women's basketball season.

From Paige Bueckers' final run with the UConn Huskies to a dangerous Notre Dame Fighting Irish team with Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron contributing. Let's dive in.

Women's Tournament Challenge Create up to 25 women's brackets to be eligible for special prizes! FREE to play.

Play Women's Tournament Challenge

Bueckers is the best player in women's college basketball right now and the top prospect in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She can score from anywhere and has averaged 18.8 PPG while shooting 54% from the field and 40% from deep. She's an elite three-level scorer and a dynamic playmaker who thrives with or without the ball. Her ability to elevate her teammates makes her a franchise-changing talent, much like Caitlin Clark did for the Fever last season. Bueckers has the skill to transform a team and emerge as an early-round fantasy draft pick. Many mock drafts project Bueckers to go No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings and she would be a great complement to Arike Ogunbowale in the backcourt.