Fantasy women's basketball: Six March Madness stars to watch

March is finally here and women's college basketball is heating up. As the NCAA Tournament approaches, there are a number of can't-miss stars that are poised for a bright future in the WNBA. Fantasy managers would be wise to pay attention to these players during the madness and start preparing for the fantasy women's basketball season.
From Paige Bueckers' final run with the UConn Huskies to a dangerous Notre Dame Fighting Irish team with Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron contributing. Let's dive in.
Paige Bueckers, G, UConn
Bueckers is the best player in women's college basketball right now and the top prospect in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She can score from anywhere and has averaged 18.8 PPG while shooting 54% from the field and 40% from deep. She's an elite three-level scorer and a dynamic playmaker who thrives with or without the ball. Her ability to elevate her teammates makes her a franchise-changing talent, much like Caitlin Clark did for the Fever last season. Bueckers has the skill to transform a team and emerge as an early-round fantasy draft pick. Many mock drafts project Bueckers to go No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings and she would be a great complement to Arike Ogunbowale in the backcourt.
Olivia Miles, G, Notre Dame
Miles missed the entire 2023-24 season due to a knee injury but has been outstanding this season. She is just one of four players in the country averaging 16.2 PPG , 6.0 RPG and 5.8 APG. What's even more impressive is her improvement as a three-point shooter, hitting 40.9% of her shots from beyond the arc. Miles' ability to facilitate Notre Dame's offense is invaluable, and it's clear from the film that she elevates her teammates' play in a way few others in this class can match. It's no surprise that Miles is a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, honoring the nation's top point guard. Past winners like Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, Courtney Vandersloot and Skylar Diggins-Smith have all achieved success at the professional level. Many mock drafts had Miles being drafted by the Seattle Storm after they acquired the No. 2 pick in the trade that sent Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks and Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces. Since the roster is so guard-heavy, I wouldn't be surprised to see Miles land with the Washington Mystics.
Sonia Citron, G, Notre Dame
Citron is one of the most complete players in the country, averaging 13.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.9 SPG, and 1.0 BPG in nearly 34 MPG. She's a true "3-and-D" prospect -- who knocks down 3-pointers at a 36.7% clip, while locking down the opposing team's best wing. Her elite defense, versatility, and efficient 49% shooting make her a coveted player in this draft class, with many mock drafts projecting her to the Washington Mystics, who have the No.3 and No. 4 picks.
Te-Hina Paopao, G, South Carolina
Paopao brings valuable experience to the Gamecocks as a fifth-year player. Her per game numbers (10.0 PPG , 2.7 RPG , and 3.1 APG in 25.1 minutes) don't jump off the page, but stats don't tell the full story. South Carolina has a strong track record of developing WNBA-ready talent, and Paopao fits that mold. She's a dynamic playmaker with deep shooting range, capable of stretching the defense and creating for teammates. Her ability to play on or off the ball makes her an ideal fit for a team with high-usage stars, adding stability to any backcourt.
Kiki Iriafen, F, USC
Iriafen has thrived as USC's No. 2 option alongside JuJu Watkins, averaging 18.5 PPG and 8.4 RPG. She's a high-level scorer with the physical tools to make an immediate impact in the pros. Her athleticism and ability to control the paint set her apart as she uses her length to dominate on the glass. Iriafen has a reliable mid-range game and is versatile defensively as a rim protector who can also guard on the perimeter. Iriafen has been projected to go No. 2 to the Golden State Valkyries ahead of the NCAA tournament.
Aneesah Morrow, F, LSU
Morrow is in the midst of an outstanding senior season, earning First-Team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team honors while also being a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. She's a dominant presence on the glass, averaging 13.6 RPG and 2.6 SPG, and contributes offensively with 18.5 PPG, scoring mostly inside the paint. Morrow re-aggravated a mid-foot sprain in the SEC Tournament semifinal against Texas, but the good news is she's expected to be ready by the start of the tournament. Morrow would be a great fit for the Wings playing alongside Ogunbowale -- especially if they select Bueckers at No. 1.