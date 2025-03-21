Texans general manager Nick Caserio tells Pat McAfee what he expects from C.J. Stroud in his third year with the team. (1:10)

The Houston Texans and free agent offensive tackle Trent Brown have reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A season-ending injury limited Brown to just three games last season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The veteran started the first three weeks of the year at right tackle before he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee in the team's Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Coming into the season, Brown was an experienced veteran on a one-year deal who ultimately provided depth behind rookie Amarius Mims, who was drafted with the 18th overall pick last April. Mims was slotted as the season-opening starter before a pectoral injury kept the Georgia product out for the first two games of the season.

Before signing with the Bengals, Brown spent three seasons with the New England Patriots. Brown, 31, is a 10-year veteran who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019 as a member of the then-Oakland Raiders.

Durability has been a major concern for the 2015 seventh-round pick out of Florida. Brown has played in all his teams' regular-season games just once in the past six years. He has appeared in 103 contests in his career and has been a starter at both left and right tackle.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.