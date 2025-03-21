Open Extended Reactions

Northwestern is in deep discussions on a new contract for men's basketball coach Chris Collins that will give him additional years, a raise and provide more resources for the staff and program, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday.

The new deal is expected to come together in the coming weeks, sources said.

Collins has been linked in recent weeks to the Villanova head coach vacancy, given his success at Northwestern and his ties to Philadelphia through his father, Doug, who played and later coached for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Collins has been the head coach at Northwestern since 2013, leading the Wildcats to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2017 and also guiding the program to the NCAA tournament in 2023 and 2024. He's won a first-round game in all three tournament appearances.

Northwestern got out to a 10-3 start this season, but had an injury-riddled Big Ten campaign, ultimately finishing 17-16 overall and 7-13 in league play.

Collins is 194-90 in 12 seasons with the Wildcats.

Prior to taking over at Northwestern, he was an assistant coach at Duke -- where he played his college ball -- under Mike Krzyzewski for 13 years.