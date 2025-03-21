Open Extended Reactions

Cecilio Waterman enjoyed two life highlights in a memorable night at SoFi Stadium on Thursday. Not only did the Panama striker score a stunning winner against the U.S. men's national team, he got to celebrate with his soccer idol, Thierry Henry.

Waterman's goal came in the fourth minute of second-half injury time as Panama beat the three-time defending champion USMNT 1-0 in Inglewood, California, to reach the Concacaf Nations League final.

Waterman took a pass down the right side from Adalberto Carrasquilla in front of a packed-in U.S. defense and fired a perfect right-footed diagonal shot past Matt Turner into the far left corner. Waterman's 11th international goal, on Panama's only shot on target on the night, advanced the Panamanians to a final Sunday against Mexico or Canada.

"Many good things have happened to me in my career, but this one is different," Waterman said. "This one was incredible."

Waterman, a 33-year-old who plays professionally in Chile, ripped off his jersey and hurdled the advertising end boards before climbing up onto a broadcast stage to celebrate with Henry, who looked just as stunned as the rest of the crowd at SoFi Stadium.

"You are my idol!" Waterman repeatedly shouted in Spanish before hugging Henry, an Arsenal great.

Cecilio Waterman celebrates Panama's winner with Thierry Henry. Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Waterman took his own step toward idol status as Panama beat the U.S. for the third straight time in competitive matches, following wins in a 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal and the group stage of last year's Copa América.

Coach Thomas Christiansen's side has repeatedly exceeded expectations during his tenure, and this victory was only the latest remarkable achievement for Los Canaleros, who beat Costa Rica on the road last November in the Nations League quarterfinals.

"This is the third time we have been in this position," Waterman said. "This time, we want to give that gift to Panama. We want to achieve something for them, for Central America

Panama earned one of the biggest wins in its soccer history at the same stadium where Los Canaleros lost the 2023 Gold Cup final to Mexico on a late goal by Santi Giménez. Three days before that match, Panama also upset the U.S. 5-4 on penalty kicks in a semifinal.

"I think the guys played a great match," Christiansen said. "The only way to beat the U.S. is with tactical discipline and order, and then a little luck. That has to be with you, and it was with us this time."

For the first time, the Concacaf Nations League trophy won't stay in the U.S. The Americans won the first three editions of this tournament, which only began in 2019.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.