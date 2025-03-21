The 2025 NFL draft class is starting to take shape as top prospects make their final on-field statements at pro days across the country. We're a little more than one month from Round 1, which begins April 24.

We've heard a lot of buzz about early picks, potential trades and the quarterback class. So we asked NFL draft analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates to break down the latest intel from around the league and dish on what they've heard about intriguing pro day workouts.

Do the Tennessee Titans have a plan for the No. 1 pick? Is Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders really sliding in the first round? What are the best Day 1 prospect fits, and could a sleeper team select a passer early? We get into all that and then let Miller, Reid and Yates alternate selections in a mini mock draft of the top 12 picks. Finally, our experts empty their scouting notebooks with what they're hearing, seeing and thinking as we near April.

What's the latest on the Titans' lean at No. 1?