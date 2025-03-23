Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Injured three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic plans to return "at some point" during the Denver Nuggets' upcoming five-game homestand, coach Michael Malone said Sunday.

"We're just trying to get home and kind of see where he's at," Malone said before Denver's game against the Houston Rockets, the fourth consecutive game Jokic has missed due to left ankle impingement. "It'd be great to have a chance to get our starting five some run together, because we haven't had a lot of opportunity to do that this season."

Malone said he does not expect Jokic, who went through a pregame shooting session Sunday, to play in Monday's home game against the Chicago Bulls.

The Nuggets have lost two of the three games Jokic has missed with the ankle injury entering Sunday night.

Jokic had been playing heavy minutes despite the ankle problem -- averaging 39.8 minutes in eight March games -- before Denver decided to prioritize his health over fighting for the highest possible playoff seed.

Jokic also suffered a right elbow contusion in a March 10 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which had been listed on the injury report along with the left ankle impingement until Thursday.

Jokic is averaging a triple-double -- including career bests of 29.1 points and 10.3 assists per game -- making him one of two leading MVP candidates along with Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.