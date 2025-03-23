Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is traveling to join the team in Miami, and his status for Tuesday's game against the Heat depends on how his pelvic bruise responds to treatment over the next two days, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday.

The Warriors, who lost Saturday night in Atlanta 124-115 without Curry, have said their franchise star will be reevaluated Monday.

Coach Steve Kerr said before the loss to the Hawks that he was hopeful Curry would rejoin the team at some point during Golden State's six-game road trip.

Tuesday's game will mark Jimmy Butler's return to Miami to face his former team after a tumultuous breakup with Heat president Pat Riley. After that, the Warriors play Friday at New Orleans.

They are then at San Antonio on Sunday, Memphis on Tuesday and finish the trip against the Lakers on April 3.

Curry suffered the pelvic contusion when he took a hard spill during the second half of last Thursday's win over the Toronto Raptors. Kerr said Curry wanted to re-enter the game but the team opted to be safe.

Draymond Green described the defeat at Atlanta, albeit without the Warriors' best player, as a "terrible loss" given the Warriors are trying to avoid the play-in with 11 games remaining.