MIAMI -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined with a pelvic bruise, joined the team in Miami and underwent an individual practice ahead of Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Curry was upgraded to questionable to play and the Warriors will wait to see how he is feeling Tuesday before making a call on his availability.

Coach Steve Kerr said before a loss Saturday to the Hawks that he was hopeful Curry would rejoin the team at some point during Golden State's six-game trip.

Tuesday's game will mark Jimmy Butler's return to Miami to face his former team after a tumultuous breakup with Heat president Pat Riley. After that, the Warriors play Friday at New Orleans.

They are then at San Antonio on Sunday, Memphis on April 1 and finish the trip against the Lakers on April 3.

Curry sustained the pelvic bruise when he took a hard spill during the second half of Thursday's win over the Toronto Raptors. Kerr said Curry wanted to reenter the game, but the team opted against it.

Draymond Green described the defeat at Atlanta, albeit without the Warriors' best player, as a "terrible loss" given the Warriors are trying to avoid the play-in round of the NBA playoffs with 11 regular-season games remaining.