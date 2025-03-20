Open Extended Reactions

The wait is finally over: March Madness tips off with Day 1 of the men's 2025 NCAA tournament -- and we're here to track all the action.

We have more than 12 hours of hoops in store, including the No. 1 overall seed -- the Auburn Tigers, led by player of the year candidate Johni Broome -- not to mention a matchup for future Hall of Fame coaches in Arkansas' John Calipari and Kansas' Bill Self.

Whether you're watching all 16 first-round games or refreshing score pages, consider this your guide to all the major highlights and results, along with reactions and on-site reporting from ESPN writers across the country.

Jump to: Full schedule | Live updates

(16) Alabama State vs. (1) Auburn, 2:50 p.m. (CBS)

(12) McNeese vs. (5) Clemson, 3:15 p.m. (truTV)

(11) VCU vs. (6) BYU, 4:05 p.m. (TNT)

(9) Georgia vs. (8) Gonzaga, 4:30 p.m. (TBS)

(15) Wofford vs. (2) Tennessee, 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

(10) Arkansas vs. (7) Kansas, 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

(13) Yale vs. (4) Texas A&M, 7:25 p.m. (TBS)

(11) Drake vs. (6) Missouri, 7:35 p.m. (truTV)

(10) Utah State vs. (7) UCLA, 9:25 p.m. (TNT)

(15) Omaha vs. (2) St. John's, 9:45 p.m. (CBS)

(12) UCSD vs. (5) Michigan, 10 p.m. (TBS)

(14) UNCW vs. (3) Texas Tech, 10:10 p.m. (truTV)