Check out some of the key players headlining the U.S. women's basketball team as it seeks to win its eighth straight gold medal including Dianna Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart. (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will be played Saturday, July 20 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN App) at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The 20th edition of the event will see a matchup of the All-Stars on the U.S. women's national team -- which will be competing for an eighth consecutive gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games -- against the remaining WNBA All-Stars. Cheryl Miller will coach Team WNBA, while Cheryl Reeve is the U.S. women's coach.

A skills challenge and a 3-point contest will take place July 19 (6 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The All-Star Game also marks the WNBA's regular-season break (July 18 to Aug. 15) while the Olympics (July 26 to Aug. 11) are being held.

The last time the WNBA used this format for the All-Star Game, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Team WNBA defeated Team USA 93-85 in Las Vegas, with Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings earning MVP honors.

Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty won last year's 3-point contest with a record 37 points, while the Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray won the 2023 skills challenge.

Come back here for more updates right through the All-Star Game.

Griner, Jones named to Friday's skills challenge, 3-point contest

The WNBA unveiled the participants for Friday's events. They are:

Skills challenge

Sophie Cunningham, Phoenix Mercury

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Marina Mabrey, Connecticut Sun

Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever

3-point shooting contest

Stefanie Dolson, Washington Mystics

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Marina Mabrey, Connecticut Sun

Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

How to watch

Skills Challenge: Friday, July 19, 6 p.m. ET, on ESPN

3-Point Contest: Friday, July 19, after the Skills Challenge, on ESPN

All-Star Game: Saturday, July 20, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Team WNBA roster revealed

Rookie sensations Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky headline the 12-player Team WNBA.

Clark and Reese, the No. 1 and No. 7 picks in the 2024 draft, are the only first-time All-Stars of the group. Nneka Ogwumike will be making her ninth All-Star appearance.

Indiana has the most selections of any team with three, as Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell join Clark.

The Team WNBA roster:

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

TEAM WNBA VS. TEAM USA ALL-STARS ARE SET 🔥



Who you rocking with? 🍿 pic.twitter.com/tUMx7uiCfv — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2024

Snubs and biggest questions around the Team WNBA roster

Seattle's Ezi Magbegor is averaging career highs in rebounds (8.8) and blocks (2.2) per game, which ranks seventh and third, respectively, in the WNBA. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese as WNBA All-Star teammates has "breaking the Internet" potential on gameday.

But Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor being left off is perhaps "the most egregious omission ever from the WNBA All-Star Game." ESPN's Kevin Pelton, Michael Voepel and Alexa Philippou break down the All-Star Game roster.

Team WNBA All-Star roster: How the players were chosen

The top 10 All-Star vote-getters -- determined by 50% fan voting, 25% current player voting and 25% media voting -- were automatically named to the All-Star Game, with those who weren't previously named to the Olympic 5-on-5 team assigned to Team WNBA.

Those 10 were, in alphabetical order: Boston, Clark, Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Hamby, Sabrina Ionescu, Ogunbowale, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young. Clark (700,735 votes) and Boston (618,680) received the most fan votes, followed by Wilson (607,300), Stewart (424,135) and Reese (381,518).

Team USA roster