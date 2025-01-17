Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey suffered a right calf strain during training camp for Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league announced Thursday.

Mabrey, who plays for the Unrivaled team Phantom BC, underwent an MRI at Mount Sinai and will be reevaluated in two weeks, the league said, adding that she is expected to return to play in two to four weeks.

The timeline rules Mabrey out for a quarter of Unrivaled's schedule, which begins Friday.

Mabrey plays on Phantom BC along with Satou Sabally, Brittney Griner, Natasha Cloud, Katie Lou Samuelson and Sabrina Ionescu.