Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Arike Ogunbowale set the WNBA All-Star scoring record with 34 points and was named the game's MVP after helping Team WNBA beat the U.S. Olympic team 117-109 on Saturday night.

It was the second consecutive win for the WNBA All-Star team over the Olympians, who were also defeated in 2021. Ogunbowale was named MVP in that game too.

That loss in 2021 was the only one that the Americans had in 2021 en route to winning their seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. The U.S. hopes for the same results in Paris later this month. No team in the world could match the depth or talent that the WNBA All-Stars had.

"Is Arike playing for any of these teams we are going to play?" U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve deadpanned.

Saturday's loss came hours after the U.S. men's Olympic team rallied to beat South Sudan by one point in an exhibition game in London.

The U.S. will next play Germany in a London exhibition game Tuesday before going to France for the Olympics. The Americans are in a pool with Belgium, Japan and Germany.

"This is going to help us tremendously. We don't get that many game opportunities," said Breanna Stewart who had 31 points to lead the U.S. "We can go back and watch the film and focus on how we can continue to be better. It was like a little bit of deja vu feeling but just locking in."

Ogunbowale once again was a thorn in the side of the U.S. team, scoring all of her points in the second half. She took over the game in the third quarter scoring 21 points, hitting six of her 10 shots, including five 3-pointers. The U.S. team threw everything at the Dallas Wings star but just couldn't stop her.

Ogunbowale said that WNBA team coach Cheryl Miller said something to her at the half about being more aggressive.

"Told me to take a deep breath and go out and play my game," she said.

Ogunbowale has been in the U.S. national team pool for the past two Olympics, but didn't make the roster either time. She pulled her name out of the pool of players early this time around, saying later that the whole process was political.

By the time Ogunbowale was done in the third quarter, the WNBA All-Stars had turned a two-point halftime deficit into an 88-79 lead. She broke Jewell Loyd's overall All-Star scoring record of 31 set last year with a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

The Olympians, who have practiced together for only two days, never really threatened. Breanna Stewart scored 31 points and A'ja Wilson added 22.

All-Star Arike Ogunbowale's 34 points were the most in WNBA All-Star Game history. Four of the last six 30-point All-Star Game performances have come within the last two seasons. 2024 Arike Ogunbowale 34 2024 Breanna Stewart 31 2023 Jewell Loyd 31 2023 Kelsey Plum 30 2022 Kelsey Plum 30 2015 Maya Moore 30

There was so much hype and energy around this All-Star Game with the debuts of phenomenal rookies Clark and Angel Reese. The pair have helped lift the WNBA to new heights this season with record attendance and viewership.

It was their first time the young stars had ever played together. One of Clark's 10 assists came to Reese, who finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

"We knew after our little 30 minute practice yesterday that we were going to win," Reese said. "The tone was set."

Clark finished one assist short of Sue Bird's Al-Star record.

"That's Sue's record. Can't take that from her, that's my homey," Clark said.

The game was put in Phoenix to celebrate the 20-year career of Mercury star Diana Taurasi and the return of Brittney Griner from her detainment in Russia in 2022.

"This will be one of the single hardest things to concentrate on, is actually coaching the team because of what's happening," Reeve said. "It is one of the greatest spectacles, I think, in the history of our league."

While Clark and Reese were given loud ovations from the crowd in pregame introductions, nothing matched the applause for Taurasi, who was playing in her 11th All-Star Game.

She got the scoring started with a 3-pointer from the wing in the back-and-forth first half, which saw the U.S. hold a slim 54-52 lead. It didn't last long as the WNBA team scored nine of the first 11 points in the third quarter to take control.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.