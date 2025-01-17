Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Guard Natisha Hiedeman has signed a relief player contract with Phantom BC, Unrivaled announced Friday.

This move comes in the wake of Phantom losing Madina Mabrey to a right calf strain during training camp for the new women's professional basketball league.

Guard Natisha Hiedeman has signed a relief contract with Phantom BC of Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league. Hiedeman replaces Madina Mabrey, who strained her right calf in training camp. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

She'll be reevaluated in two weeks, the league said.

With only six players on each roster, adding Hiedeman gives Phantom BC the proper depth as they tip off their season Saturday. Unrivaled starts its inaugural season Friday at 7 p.m.

Played on a condensed 49.2-foot by 72-foot court -- compared to the WNBA's 94-by-50 court and the Olympics' 36-by-49 half court -- the rules for the new 3-on-3 league will be vastly different from the 3x3 Olympics event which made its debut in the Tokyo Games.

League officials told ESPN that each Unrivaled game will feature three seven-minute quarters and a fourth quarter that the league is calling "winning score." The winning score will be determined by adding 11 points to the leading team's score through three quarters. For example, if the score is 50-48 heading into the final quarter, the first team to reach 61 points wins. There will never be overtime.