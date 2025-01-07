Take a look at the Cameron Brink highlights that give L.A. Sparks fans hope for the future. (1:59)

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink "feels great," but she hasn't been able to participate in on-court activity during the first three days of practice at Unrivaled as she recovers from a torn left ACL.

"I'm not able to do a ton," Brink said Tuesday. "I'm just really appreciative that I'm able to be here and that my teammates are super accepting of me and cheering me on from the sidelines. I haven't been able to do a ton, but [am doing] more and more every day."

The 2024 No. 2 pick tore the ACL in her left knee during a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun in June, which ended her rookie season and kept her from the USA 3x3 team at the Paris Olympics. She underwent a successful operation in July.

Five months after the surgery, Brink, who signed to a two-year deal with Unrivaled, has ruled out participating this season in the new 3-on-3 league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. She is slated to play next season.

"It means a lot to be here and that the Unrivaled team and people want me here to see what's going on for next year," Brink said. "It's a great opportunity.

"[Unrivaled] invited me, so I said why not take advantage of being around the best players [and] have great teammates. I hope to get stronger and advance in my recovery process."

Before the injury, Brink averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 15 games -- all starts -- during her WNBA rookie campaign.