Chiney Ogwumike looks back at Caitlin Clark's record-breaking season that led her to becoming the WNBA Rookie of the Year. (1:55)

How Caitlin Clark paved her way as WNBA's Rookie of the Year (1:55)

Open Extended Reactions

Iowa will retire former star Caitlin Clark's No. 22 jersey on Feb. 2 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, the school announced Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes will face USC that day, and Clark will be in attendance.

"I'm forever proud to be a Hawkeye, and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball," Clark said in a statement. "It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni. It will be a great feeling to look up in the rafters and see my jersey alongside those that I've admired for so long."

Clark finished her college career as the all-time leading scorer in women's and men's Division I history, with 3,951 points.

As a senior last season, Clark broke the record set by Washington's Kelsey Plum to become the women's NCAA Division I scoring leader, then passed AIAW star Lynette Woodard of Kansas for the major college women's record and LSU's Pete Maravich, who holds the Division I men's scoring record.

Clark led Iowa to back-to-back national championship games and three Big Ten tournament titles. She was consensus national player of the year as a junior and senior.

Clark was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. She was WNBA Rookie of the Year and helped the Fever make their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Caitlin Clark will be in attendance on Feb. 2 when Iowa retires her No. 22 jersey. Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

"Caitlin Clark has not only redefined excellence on the court but has also inspired countless young athletes to pursue their dreams with passion and determination," Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz said. "Her remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the University of Iowa and the world of women's basketball.

"Retiring her number is a testament to her extraordinary contributions and a celebration of her legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. Hawkeye fans are eager to say thank you for so many incredible moments."