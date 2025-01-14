Open Extended Reactions

High school girls' basketball has a new No. 1 -- and a notable weekend of games coming up.

On Jan. 4, we saw a much-anticipated rematch of Archbishop Mitty and Ontario Christian -- the No. 1 and 2 squads in these rankings last month -- at the Sabrina Ionescu Showcase hosted by Carondelet High School. Archbishop Mitty took the first round, but Ontario Christian came out victorious in this matchup, 61-44 -- a win that takes them to the No. 1 spot in the SCNext Power Rankings. Unfortunately, with 5:30 left in the second quarter, Mitty's junior star McKenna Woliczko went down with a knee injury that will keep her out for the remainder of the season.

The country has a loaded weekend of matchups upcoming during the holiday weekend, with events like the Hoophall Classic (Springfield, MA), She Got Game MLK Classic (Washington, DC), Classic in the City (Berlin, OH), Classic in the Country (Pickerington, OH), 4 Tha Culture MLK Edition (Atlanta, Ga.), and the MLK Classic (Atlanta, Ga.) will host top 25 level teams in must see events.

Some of the upcoming week's Top 25 matchups:

Jan. 17: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs. Archbishop Mitty (CA); Bradley Central (TN) vs. Montverde Academy (FL)

Jan. 18: Bullis (MD) vs. Bishop Ireton (VA); Morris Catholic (NJ) vs. Archbishop Mitty (CA); Faith Family (TX) vs. Montverde (FL)

Jan. 19: Long Island Lutheran (NY) versus IMG Academy (FL)

Jan. 20: Lawrence Central (IN) vs. Purcell Marian (OH)

See the whole list of top 25 teams below.