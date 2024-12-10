Chiney Ogwumike looks back at Caitlin Clark's record-breaking season that led her to becoming the WNBA Rookie of the Year. (1:55)

A 2024 Panini Select WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl Caitlin Clark rookie card, numbered 1-of-1, sold at Goldin Auctions on Monday for $234,850.

The sale demolished the previous record for WNBA and Clark cards, which was set in October when a Panini Instant Rookie of the Year Blue Viper Clark card (also numbered 1-of-1) sold for $97,212.

The Gold Vinyl Clark sale also marks the second-most-expensive women's sports card ever sold; that record belongs to a 2003 NetPro Serena Williams rookie card, autographed with a piece of match-worn tennis outfit embedded, which sold for $266,400 in 2022.

The Gold Vinyl Clark received a Gem Mint 10 grade and 10 autograph grade from card grader PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator).

Courtesy of Goldin Auctions

"Caitlin Clark has not only elevated the entire league, she's inspired a new generation of trading card collectors," said Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions. "This record-breaking sale -- the second highest women's sports card sale of all time, and the highest value achieved for a WNBA card -- is a testament to her impact on the sport."

In the same auction, public records were also set for Dennis Rodman and Freddie Freeman cards, which sold for $219,600 and $91,500, respectively.