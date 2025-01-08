Open Extended Reactions

In some ways, WNBA free agency in 2025 is a dress rehearsal for the madness to come next year.

With the league and its players association beginning the process of negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the expectation that the salary cap will jump dramatically thanks to escalating national TV deals that begin in 2026, virtually every veteran WNBA player will be a free agent in 12 months.

Additionally, the ability for WNBA teams to designate core players -- something that could change in the next CBA -- will shape this year's free agency. Three of the top five players in my wins above replacement (WARP) player projections are eligible to receive the core designation, and five of the top 10.

Still, plenty of movement might be on the horizon as the negotiating and trade period opens Jan. 21. And, like the teams that met in October's WNBA Finals, franchises will have the ability to change their fortunes in free agency. The WNBA champion New York Liberty built a super team in 2023 by signing former MVP Breanna Stewart and All-Star Courtney Vandersloot, while the 2024 runner-up Minnesota Lynx bolstered their core last offseason by adding Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams as free agents.

Who are the top players who could be difference-makers in this year's free agency? Let's break down my top 10 as projected for the upcoming season based on their performance over the past three seasons and their age. And we look at eight other key players available.

New York Liberty, forward

Age as of Feb. 1: 30

Projected WARP: 7.8

Stewart's move to New York in free agency two years ago remains the biggest in league history, translating into the Liberty's first WNBA championship last season. Because last year's core designation was Stewart's first, New York can apply the core again. Either way, she seems certain to stay with the Liberty on another one-year deal that allows Stewart to get a deserved raise in 2026 and could create cap flexibility for New York to add talent around her.

Seattle Storm, forward

Age as of Feb. 1: 34

Projected WARP: 4.3

Last season's most notable free agent to change teams, Ogwumike's departure from the Los Angeles Sparks for the Storm didn't translate into the kind of playoff success the team had hoped for, but she was highly productive individually. Ogwumike was Seattle's best player, shooting a career-high 40.5% on 3s and earning All-WNBA second-team honors for the third consecutive year.

Having already been cored the maximum two times during her time with the Sparks, Ogwumike will be completely unrestricted as she was in 2024. But Ogwumike's offseason media appearances -- including talking about her close relationship with Storm coach Noelle Quinn on the "A Touch More" podcast with Seattle co-owner Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe -- have sounded as if she plans to return.

Connecticut Sun, forward

Age as of Feb. 1: 32

Projected WARP: 3.9

A top-five finisher in MVP voting each of the past three seasons, Thomas has never rated quite as well by WARP as expected based on her low-efficiency scoring. Of course, Thomas contributes in numerous other ways, including ranking second in the WNBA in assists per game with 7.9 in both 2023 and 2024 and defending a variety of different positions. Thomas has been the constant as Connecticut has reached the WNBA semifinals six consecutive years.

Remarkably, Thomas has never been cored, meaning she's eligible to receive that designation after completing a four-year deal signed in 2021. The question then becomes whether Thomas might push for a trade after telling The Next website during the playoffs that having to share the team's practice court with a birthday party was "the ultimate disrespect."

Forward

Age as of Feb. 1: 31

Projected WARP: 3.7

Meesseman last played in the WNBA in 2022, when she was an All-Star after averaging 12.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 3.8 APG for a Chicago Sky team that tied for the league's best record during the regular season. The past two years, Meesseman has prioritized representing her national team, resulting in a gold for Belgium at 2023 EuroBasket and a trip to the semifinals in the Paris Olympics.

That could change this season, with Meesseman's coach on the national team (Rachid Meziane) joining Connecticut as head coach. Meesseman remains a dominant international player, having led all scorers last year during Olympic play at 23.3 PPG to make the tournament's All-Star Five.

Las Vegas Aces, guard

Age as of Feb. 1: 30

Projected WARP: 3.7

It's unusual for the Aces to have a key player hit free agency. Their stars have typically signed extensions beforehand, including Plum in July 2022. Although Las Vegas could use the core designation on Plum, that might indicate an interest in testing the market.

An All-Star each of the past three years and an All-WNBA first-team pick in 2022, Plum has seen her scoring decline since. Last year's slight dip was largely tied to Plum shooting 37% on 3s, which looks like the outlier. Plum hit at least 38.6% of her 3-pointers in each of the previous three seasons and shot 39% over the season's final 27 games.

Connecticut Sun, center

Age as of Feb. 1: 29

Projected WARP: 3.7

Despite sustaining an Achilles rupture in June 2023, remarkably Jones was back on the court for opening night and played in all 40 games last season for the Sun. An All-Star for the third time in the past four seasons -- a stretch interrupted only by the injury -- Jones saw her per-minute scoring (18.2 per 36 minutes) remain consistent with the 13 games she played in 2023.

Having been Connecticut's core player each of the past two years, Jones will be fully unrestricted, and figures to draw max offers from other teams.

Connecticut Sun, forward

Age as of Feb. 1: 37

Projected WARP: 3.6

The third key Sun free agent, Bonner turned 37 during the 2023 season but remains one of the league's most durable players. Bonner played all 40 games for the second consecutive year and averaged 15.0 PPG and 6.0 RPG while extending a streak of her team reaching the playoffs every season since 2013. (Bonner missed the 2017 season because she gave birth to twins, but her Phoenix Mercury team advanced to the playoffs.)

Bonner's future might be tied to her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, but sources told ESPN's Alexa Philippou last year that Bonner considered joining other teams as an unrestricted free agent -- including the Mercury and Storm -- before re-signing in Connecticut.

Phoenix Mercury, center

Age as of Feb. 1: 34

Projected WARP: 3.4

Since being freed from wrongful detainment in Russia, Griner has remained one of the WNBA's top post players, averaging 17.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG and 1.5 BPG last season. Her 58% shooting was narrowly a career high. Only Griner sitting out a combined 19 games over the past two seasons keeps her from ranking higher on this list.

Having played her entire career in Phoenix, Griner has re-signed with the Mercury as an unrestricted free agent the past two offseasons, and there's no reason to expect that to change.

Dallas Wings, forward

Age as of Feb. 1: 26

Projected WARP: 2.7

Consider Sabally a free agent to watch despite Dallas' ability to designate her as a core player. The Wings must manage the potential of having both Sabally and guard Arike Ogunbowale as unrestricted free agents in 2026 if Sabally plays out a one-year deal, which would mean having to choose between the two for a single core spot at most.

The time Sabally has sat out because injury over the past three seasons, including all 25 games before the 2024 Olympic break because of shoulder surgery, pushes her projection down. When on the court, Sabally has been one of the league's best players, earning All-WNBA first-team honors and winning Most Improved Player in 2023. Add that Sabally is easily the youngest player in the top 10 free agents and Dallas could get tantalizing trade offers if she prefers to play elsewhere.

Indiana Fever, guard

Age as of Feb. 1: 29

Projected WARP: 2.7

Once Mitchell clicked with Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, they formed one of the WNBA's most dynamic backcourt duos. Mitchell played the best basketball of her career after the Olympic break, averaging 24.8 PPG on 45% 3-point shooting before playing only five minutes in the Fever's season finale with the team locked into its playoff spot.

Using the core designation on Mitchell will be an easy choice for Indiana, assuring another year for Mitchell to grow alongside Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Other free agents of note

Connecticut Sun, guard

Age as of Feb. 1: 27

Projected WARP: 1.8

Restricted free agent

As the top restricted free agent available, Carrington is in an interesting spot. We haven't seen a restricted free agent sign an offer sheet since 2020, and any deal with another team must be for a minimum of two years -- which would prevent Carrington from getting a big raise in 2026 when the cap jumps. Still, such a deal could be worth signing if the Sun aren't willing to improve the $82,754 qualifying offer they must tender to make her a restricted free agent. That could provide leverage for Carrington to get more on a one-year deal with Connecticut or negotiate a sign-and-trade elsewhere.

Chicago Sky, guard

Age as of Feb. 1: 26

Projected WARP: 1.5

Restricted free agent

Like Carrington, Carter must deal with the complications of restricted free agency. Having spent 2023 out of the WNBA and played for the league minimum last season, Carter might not have as broad a market despite a breakout season that saw her average 17.5 PPG on 49% shooting.

Atlanta Dream, center

Age as of Feb. 1: 36

Projected WARP: 1.5

Also out of the WNBA in 2023, Charles started all 39 games last season for the Dream, averaging 14.9 PPG and 9.6 RPG. There was a credible argument for Charles to be an All-Star. She became the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder last season and passed Tina Thompson for second on the league's scoring list, though catching Diana Taurasi -- nearly 3,000 points ahead -- isn't realistic.

Las Vegas Aces, guard/forward

Age as of Feb. 1: 35

Projected WARP: 1.4

After announcing her retirement from the WNBA in December 2023, Hayes reconsidered and joined the Aces six games into last season. Hayes overcame the missed time to win the Sixth Player of the Year award, averaging 9.5 PPG off the bench on 50% shooting from the field and 40% from 3-point range. Assuming Hayes wants to continue playing in the WNBA -- she's currently active in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league -- she has plenty left to contribute.

Dallas Wings, forward

Age as of Feb. 1: 33

Projected WARP: 1.2

At season's end, Howard posted on social media, "I look forward to this next chapter with a new team and new city," suggesting she doesn't plan to remain with the Wings. Long one of the WNBA's most versatile post players, Howard figures to be a strong alternative for teams that can't land the likes of Ogwumike and Meesseman at power forward. A return to Indiana, where Howard began her WNBA career, would make a lot of sense.

Phoenix Mercury, guard

Age as of Feb. 1: 42

Projected WARP: 0.8

Taurasi has yet to indicate whether she plans to retire or return for an unprecedented 21st WNBA season after being honored with a potential "If it's the last time ..." celebration when the Mercury closed out the 2024 season. Fans chanted, "One more year," and there's no question if it happens that would happen with Phoenix, Taurasi's only WNBA team.

New York Liberty, guard

Age as of Feb. 1: 35

Projected WARP: 1.5

With Vandersloot away from the team for bereavement leave after the death of her mother, Jan, she saw her role change with Sabrina Ionescu's development as an on-ball creator. Vandersloot averaged a career-low 22.3 MPG and moved out of New York's starting lineup during the playoffs. On a team with less shot creation, Vandersloot's playmaking -- still elite -- could prove more valuable, along with her veteran mentorship of another promising point guard like Ionescu.

Seattle Storm, forward

Age as of Feb. 1: 28

Projected WARP: 1.3

Williams' projection is artificially low because she played only 22 games over the past two WNBA seasons, joining the Storm late because of a concussion sustained playing in France during 2023 and her commitment to the French national team last year. Also voted to the Olympic All-Star Five after leading the host nation to the gold-medal game, Williams averaged a career-high 10.3 PPG in 12 games for Seattle.

Now that Williams is playing in Turkey for EuroLeague power Fenerbahce, the WNBA's prioritization rule won't affect her availability. (Williams probably will miss time to represent France in the June EuroBasket competition.) As a result, expect Williams to draw max-level offers.