Diana Taurasi career honors and stats: WNBA, Olympics, UConn

Open Extended Reactions

Diana Taurasi wrapped up her 20th season in the WNBA with stellar stats that show her longevity. The Mercury star has spent her entire career with Phoenix and finished the year averaging 14.9 points. On the international stage, Taurasi won her sixth gold medal with Team USA women's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here's a look at Taurasi's career highlights:

WNBA

All-time leader in points and 3-pointers

Three-time WNBA champion (2007, 2009, 2014)

MVP (2009)

14-time All-WNBA Team selection

Two-time Finals MVP

11-time All Star (2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2024)

Rookie of the Year (2004)

Picked No. 1 in the 2004 draft

International

Six-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Three-time FIBA Women's World Cup gold medalist (2010, 2014, 2018)

Four-time USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year (2006, 2010, 2012, 2016)

UConn

Naismith College Player of the Year (2003, 2004)

Three-time NCAA champion (2002, 2003, 2004)

Wade Trophy (2003)

Two-time Big East Player of the Year (2003, 2004)

Big East All-Tournament Team (2001, 2002, 2003)

NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player (2003, 2004)

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, stats, standings and more.