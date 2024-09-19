WNBA players with most championships: Brunson, Bird, Moore

Open Extended Reactions

Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson led the now-defunct Houston Comets to the first four championships in WNBA history.

The trio's four-peat from 1997 to 2000 remains a feat unmatched in the league's existence.

While Cooper, Swoopes and Thompson were dominant, their four rings aren't the most by a player in WNBA history. Here's a look at the top 10 players who have won the most WNBA championships.

Rebekkah Brunson - 5

Rebekkah Brunson's five WNBA titles (2005, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017) are the most in league history. The defensive specialist won her first title with the Sacramento Monarchs, then added four more as a member of the Minnesota Lynx. The five-time All-Star went on to be an assistant coach in Minnesota, where her jersey No. 32 is retired.

Sue Bird - 4

A 13-time All-Star, Sue Bird played her entire WNBA career in Seattle, leading the Storm to the championship in 2004, 2010, 2018 and finally in 2020 along with Finals MVP Breanna Stewart. Bird is the only WNBA player to win titles in three different decades. Her jersey No. 10 is retired by the Storm.

Maya Moore - 4

Six-time WNBA All-Star and 2014 WNBA MVP Maya Moore won each of her four championships (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017) with the Lynx, including a title in 2011, when she was the No. 1 draft pick.

Seimone Augustus - 4

Like Moore, Seimone Augustus was also selected first overall by the Lynx, joining the franchise in 2006. Augustus was named Finals MVP during her first title run in 2011, and then won three more championships in Minnesota along with Brunson and Moore before being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Sheryl Swoopes - 4

Swoopes won her first WNBA MVP in 2000, when her Comets capped their run to four straight championships. The Hall of Famer added two more MVP awards in 2002 and 2005 before wrapping up her stint in Houston in 2007. Swopes also played for the Seattle Storm (2008) and Tulsa Shock (2011).

Tina Thompson - 4

Thompson was the first college draft pick in WNBA history, joining the Comets from USC in 1997. In addition to her four straight titles in Houston, Thompson was a seven-time All-Star for the Comets. She earned an All-Star nod while with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2009 and another with the Storm in her last WNBA season in 2013.

Cynthia Cooper - 4

Cooper led the league in scoring and won WNBA MVP, Finals MVP and the WNBA title in 1997. She did all of that again the following year. Cooper was named Finals MVP for each of Houston's four championship runs. Cooper retired in 2000, coached the Phoenix Mercury from 2001 to 2002, then returned to the court for the Comets in 2003, earning her third and final All-Star selection.

Candace Parker - 3

After being the first pick of the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008 and winning Rookie of the Year and league MVP the same year, Candace Parker spent 13 seasons in Los Angeles, two with the Chicago Sky and one with the Las Vegas Aces. She won a championship with each team (2016, 2021, 2023). Parker was the 2016 Finals MVP, leading the Sparks past the Lynx in five games.

Chelsea Gray - 3

Chelsea Gray helped lead Parker and the Sparks to the crown in 2016, then won back-to-back titles with the Aces in 2022 and 2023 -- the latter again with Parker. Gray was named the MVP of the 2022 Finals against Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun.

Diana Taurasi - 3

Diana Taurasi's 2009 season included being the WNBA's scoring champion and winning WNBA MVP, Finals MVP and the second of her three WNBA championships. Taurasi, who has spent her entire WNBA career in Phoenix, also won the title in 2007 and 2014. She was the MVP of the 2014 Finals, leading the Mercury to a 3-0 sweep of Elena Delle Donne and the Sky.

