        <
        >

          Who has won WNBA MVP? Wilson, Stewart, Parker, Leslie, more

          A'ja Wilson won her fourth WNBA MVP award in 2025. David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Sep 21, 2025, 01:25 PM

          From Breanna Stewart to Cynthia Cooper, the list of women who have been named WNBA Most Valuable Player includes some of the most accomplished players in the history of women's basketball.

          A national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters vote on the WNBA's annual regular-season awards, including MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and the All-WNBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams. In 2025, A'ja Wilson became the first player in league history to win the honor four times.

          Here's a list of players who have won WNBA MVP:

          2025: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

          2024: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

          2023: Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

          2022: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

          2021: Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

          2020: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

          2019: Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

          2018: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

          2017: Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

          2016: Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

          2015: Elena Delle Donne, Chicago Sky

          2014: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

          2013: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

          2012: Tina Charles, Connecticut Sun

          2011: Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever

          2010: Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

          2009: Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

          2008: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

          2007: Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

          2006: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

          2005: Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets

          2004: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

          2003: Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

          2002: Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets

          2001: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

          2000: Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets

          1999: Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento Monarchs

          1998: Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

          1997: Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

          Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, stats, standings, power rankings and more.