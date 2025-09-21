Who has won WNBA MVP? Wilson, Stewart, Parker, Leslie, more

Open Extended Reactions

From Breanna Stewart to Cynthia Cooper, the list of women who have been named WNBA Most Valuable Player includes some of the most accomplished players in the history of women's basketball.

A national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters vote on the WNBA's annual regular-season awards, including MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and the All-WNBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams. In 2025, A'ja Wilson became the first player in league history to win the honor four times.

Here's a list of players who have won WNBA MVP:

2025: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

2024: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

2023: Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

2022: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

2021: Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

2020: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

2019: Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

2018: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

2017: Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

2016: Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

2015: Elena Delle Donne, Chicago Sky

2014: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

2013: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

2012: Tina Charles, Connecticut Sun

2011: Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever

2010: Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

2009: Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

2008: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

2007: Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

2006: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

2005: Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets

2004: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

2003: Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

2002: Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets

2001: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

2000: Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets

1999: Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento Monarchs

1998: Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

1997: Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, stats, standings, power rankings and more.