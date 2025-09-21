Who has won WNBA MVP? Wilson, Stewart, Parker, Leslie, more

From Breanna Stewart to Cynthia Cooper, the list of women who have been named WNBA Most Valuable Player includes some of the most accomplished players in the history of women's basketball.
A national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters vote on the WNBA's annual regular-season awards, including MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and the All-WNBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams. In 2025, A'ja Wilson became the first player in league history to win the honor four times.
Here's a list of players who have won WNBA MVP:
2025: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
2024: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
2023: Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
2022: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
2021: Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
2020: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
2019: Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
2018: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
2017: Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
2016: Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks
2015: Elena Delle Donne, Chicago Sky
2014: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
2013: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
2012: Tina Charles, Connecticut Sun
2011: Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever
2010: Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm
2009: Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
2008: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
2007: Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm
2006: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks
2005: Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets
2004: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks
2003: Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm
2002: Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets
2001: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks
2000: Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets
1999: Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento Monarchs
1998: Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets
1997: Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets
Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, stats, standings, power rankings and more.