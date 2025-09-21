The Las Vegas Aces topped the Seattle Storm 74-73 to take the series behind 38 points from A'ja Wilson. (1:53)

A'ja Wilson has become the WNBA's first four-time MVP after earning the league's top individual honor for the second straight year, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Aces star was named MVP in what had been considered a tight battle with Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier. Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas also finalists for the award.

This year's award puts Wilson ahead of three-time MVPs Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson. In 2024, Wilson joined Cynthia Cooper of the 1997 Houston Comets as the WNBA's only unanimous MVP selections; Cooper also is the only other back-to-back honoree, winning the award in the WNBA's first two seasons (1997, '98).

Wilson was also named MVP in 2020 and 2022. The other four finalists had not won the MVP award.

Wilson led the WNBA with averages of 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game for the second-seeded Aces and was the league's Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Collier was the best player on the league's best team, averaging 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.