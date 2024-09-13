Who has the most triple-doubles in WNBA history? Key stats

Since its launch in 1997, the WNBA has delivered some of the most impressive performances in the history of basketball. Only a select group of WNBA players have recorded a triple-double -- a double-digit total in three of five statistical categories (assists, blocks, points, rebounds and steals) over the course of a single game.
Here's a look at the history of the triple-double in the WNBA, including the players who have recorded the most.
How many triple-doubles have there been in the WNBA?
There have been a total of 41 triple-doubles in WNBA history, including both the regular season (36) and postseason (5).
Who was the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double?
Sheryl Swoopes recorded the WNBA's first triple-double on July 27, 1999. The four-time WNBA champion and three-time WNBA MVP finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for the Houston Comets in an 85-46 win over the Detroit Shock.
Swoopes was also the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in both the regular season and the playoffs. Swoopes had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 75-58 win versus the Seattle Storm in Game 3 of the 2005 Western Conference semifinals.
How many rookies in WNBA history have had a triple-double?
Caitlin Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists for the Indiana Fever in an 83-78 win over the New York Liberty on July 6.
Clark notched her second career triple-double on Sept. 4, tallying 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 93-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.
Who has the most triple-doubles in WNBA history?
Alyssa Thomas has the most triple-doubles in WNBA history with 14 (11 in the regular season). Thomas is the only WNBA player to have multiple triple-doubles in the playoffs. She has recorded all of her triple-doubles as a member of the Connecticut Sun.
How many players in WNBA history have recorded multiple triple-doubles?
Eight WNBA players have had multiple triple-doubles in a career -- Thomas (14), Sabrina Ionescu (4), Candace Parker (3), Clark (2), Chelsea Gray (2), Courtney Williams (2), Courtney Vandersloot (2) and Swoopes (2).
Who has the most triple-doubles in WNBA playoff history?
Thomas has had three triple-doubles in her WNBA postseason career, the most in league history. Vandersloot and Swoopes account for the other two triple-doubles in WNBA playoff history.
Every triple-double in WNBA history (41):
Sept. 8, 2024
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 12 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists
Sept. 4, 2024
Caitlin Clark (IND): 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists
Aug. 28, 2024
Tina Charles (ATL): 19 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists
July 6, 2024
Caitlin Clark (IND): 19 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists
July 4, 2024
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 13 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists
May 15, 2024
Layshia Clarendon (LA): 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists
May 14, 2024
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists
Oct. 1, 2023*
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 17 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists
Sept. 10, 2023
Courtney Williams (CHI): 23 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists
Sept. 8, 2023
Sug Sutton (PHX): 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists
Sept. 5, 2023
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 27 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists
Aug. 17, 2023
Chelsea Gray (LV): 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists
Aug. 4, 2023
Natasha Howard (DAL): 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists
Aug. 1, 2023
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 21 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists
July 30, 2023
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 17 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists
July 28, 2023
Satou Sabally (DAL): 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists
July 25, 2023
Sabrina Ionescu (NY): 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists
June 30, 2023
Courtney Williams (CHI): 12 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists
June 27, 2023
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists
June 25, 2023
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists
June 20, 2023
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 13 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists
Sept. 18, 2022*
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists
Sept. 15, 2022*
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists
Aug. 2, 2022
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists
July 22, 2022
Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 15 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists
July 6, 2022
Sabrina Ionescu (NY): 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists
June 28, 2022
Moriah Jefferson (MIN): 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists
June 23, 2022
Candace Parker (CHI): 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists
June 12, 2022
Sabrina Ionescu (NY): 27 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists
May 22, 2022
Candace Parker (CHI): 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists
Sept. 28, 2021*
Courtney Vandersloot (CHI): 12 points, 10 rebounds and 18 assists
May 18, 2021
Sabrina Ionescu (NY): 26 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists
July 7, 2019
Chelsea Gray (LA): 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists
July 20, 2018
Courtney Vandersloot (CHI): 13 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists
July 28, 2017
Candace Parker (LA): 11 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists
July 24, 2014
Temeka Johnson (SEA): 13 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists
Sept. 3, 2005*
Sheryl Swoopes (HOU): 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists
May 21, 2005
Deanna Nolan (DET): 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists
Sept. 9, 2004
Lisa Leslie (LA): 29 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks (only triple-double in WNBA history with blocks)
June 7, 2001
Margot Dydek (UTAH): 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks
July 27, 1999
Sheryl Swoopes (HOU): 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists
*Postseason
