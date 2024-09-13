Who has the most triple-doubles in WNBA history? Key stats

Open Extended Reactions

Since its launch in 1997, the WNBA has delivered some of the most impressive performances in the history of basketball. Only a select group of WNBA players have recorded a triple-double -- a double-digit total in three of five statistical categories (assists, blocks, points, rebounds and steals) over the course of a single game.

Here's a look at the history of the triple-double in the WNBA, including the players who have recorded the most.

How many triple-doubles have there been in the WNBA?

There have been a total of 41 triple-doubles in WNBA history, including both the regular season (36) and postseason (5).

Who was the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double?

Sheryl Swoopes recorded the WNBA's first triple-double on July 27, 1999. The four-time WNBA champion and three-time WNBA MVP finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for the Houston Comets in an 85-46 win over the Detroit Shock.

Swoopes was also the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in both the regular season and the playoffs. Swoopes had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 75-58 win versus the Seattle Storm in Game 3 of the 2005 Western Conference semifinals.

How many rookies in WNBA history have had a triple-double?

Caitlin Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists for the Indiana Fever in an 83-78 win over the New York Liberty on July 6.

Clark notched her second career triple-double on Sept. 4, tallying 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 93-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Who has the most triple-doubles in WNBA history?

Alyssa Thomas has the most triple-doubles in WNBA history with 14 (11 in the regular season). Thomas is the only WNBA player to have multiple triple-doubles in the playoffs. She has recorded all of her triple-doubles as a member of the Connecticut Sun.

How many players in WNBA history have recorded multiple triple-doubles?

Eight WNBA players have had multiple triple-doubles in a career -- Thomas (14), Sabrina Ionescu (4), Candace Parker (3), Clark (2), Chelsea Gray (2), Courtney Williams (2), Courtney Vandersloot (2) and Swoopes (2).

Who has the most triple-doubles in WNBA playoff history?

Thomas has had three triple-doubles in her WNBA postseason career, the most in league history. Vandersloot and Swoopes account for the other two triple-doubles in WNBA playoff history.

Every triple-double in WNBA history (41):

Sept. 8, 2024

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 12 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists

Sept. 4, 2024

Caitlin Clark (IND): 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists

Aug. 28, 2024

Tina Charles (ATL): 19 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists

July 6, 2024

Caitlin Clark (IND): 19 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists

July 4, 2024

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 13 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists

May 15, 2024

Layshia Clarendon (LA): 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists

May 14, 2024

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists

Oct. 1, 2023*

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 17 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists

Sept. 10, 2023

Courtney Williams (CHI): 23 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists

Sept. 8, 2023

Sug Sutton (PHX): 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists

Sept. 5, 2023

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 27 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists

Aug. 17, 2023

Chelsea Gray (LV): 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists

Aug. 4, 2023

Natasha Howard (DAL): 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists

Aug. 1, 2023

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 21 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists

July 30, 2023

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 17 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists

July 28, 2023

Satou Sabally (DAL): 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists

July 25, 2023

Sabrina Ionescu (NY): 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists

June 30, 2023

Courtney Williams (CHI): 12 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists

June 27, 2023

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists

June 25, 2023

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists

June 20, 2023

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 13 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists

Sept. 18, 2022*

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists

Sept. 15, 2022*

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists

Aug. 2, 2022

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists

July 22, 2022

Alyssa Thomas (CONN): 15 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists

July 6, 2022

Sabrina Ionescu (NY): 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists

June 28, 2022

Moriah Jefferson (MIN): 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists

June 23, 2022

Candace Parker (CHI): 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists

June 12, 2022

Sabrina Ionescu (NY): 27 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists

May 22, 2022

Candace Parker (CHI): 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists

Sept. 28, 2021*

Courtney Vandersloot (CHI): 12 points, 10 rebounds and 18 assists

May 18, 2021

Sabrina Ionescu (NY): 26 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists

July 7, 2019

Chelsea Gray (LA): 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists

July 20, 2018

Courtney Vandersloot (CHI): 13 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists

July 28, 2017

Candace Parker (LA): 11 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists

July 24, 2014

Temeka Johnson (SEA): 13 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists

Sept. 3, 2005*

Sheryl Swoopes (HOU): 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists

May 21, 2005

Deanna Nolan (DET): 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists

Sept. 9, 2004

Lisa Leslie (LA): 29 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks (only triple-double in WNBA history with blocks)

June 7, 2001

Margot Dydek (UTAH): 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks

July 27, 1999

Sheryl Swoopes (HOU): 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists

*Postseason

