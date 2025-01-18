Unrivaled Day 2: Live updates, scores, highlights and more

Take a look at everything you need to know about new women's basketball 3x3 league Unrivaled. (1:15)

Opening night of Unrivaled "was everything we were hoping for," Lunar Owls player and league co-founder Napheesa Collier said Friday.

In the inaugural game, Collier's Lunar Owls took down Breanna Stewart's Mist, staging a fourth-quarter comeback that was sealed by two 3-pointers by Skylar Diggins-Smith. Then Arike Ogunbowale's Vinyl won Game 2 over Angel Reese's Rose.

What will the new 3-on-3 women's pro basketball league do for an encore?

Day 2 arrives Saturday: Phantom vs. Laces at 2 p.m. ET and Lunar Owls vs. Rose at 3 p.m. ET.

Tag along for live updates from Miami.