Unrivaled Day 2: Live updates, scores, highlights and more

Opening night of Unrivaled "was everything we were hoping for," Lunar Owls player and league co-founder Napheesa Collier said Friday.
In the inaugural game, Collier's Lunar Owls took down Breanna Stewart's Mist, staging a fourth-quarter comeback that was sealed by two 3-pointers by Skylar Diggins-Smith. Then Arike Ogunbowale's Vinyl won Game 2 over Angel Reese's Rose.
What will the new 3-on-3 women's pro basketball league do for an encore?
Day 2 arrives Saturday: Phantom vs. Laces at 2 p.m. ET and Lunar Owls vs. Rose at 3 p.m. ET.
Tag along for live updates from Miami.