Who has won the WNBA championship? All-time winners list

The Las Vegas Aces won back-to-back WNBA Finals in 2022 and 2023.

While this season wraps up, check out a list of all-time WNBA champions:

2023: Las Vegas Aces (def. New York Liberty 3-1; A'ja Wilson named Finals MVP)

2022: Las Vegas Aces (def. Connecticut Sun 3-1; Chelsea Gray (LV) named Finals MVP)

2021: Chicago Sky (def. Phoenix Mercury 3-1; Kahleah Copper (CHI) named Finals MVP)

2020: Seattle Storm (def. Las Vegas Aces 3-0; Breanna Stewart (SEA) named Finals MVP)

2019: Washington Mystics (def. Connecticut Sun 3-2; Emma Meesseman (WSH) named Finals MVP)

2018: Seattle Storm (def. Washington Mystics 3-0; Breanna Stewart (SEA) named Finals MVP)

2017: Minnesota Lynx (def. Los Angeles Sparks 3-2; Sylvia Fowles (MIN) named Finals MVP)

2016: Los Angeles Sparks (def. Minnesota Lynx 3-2; Candace Parker (LA) named Finals MVP)

2015: Minnesota Lynx (def. Indiana Fever 3-2; Sylvia Fowles (MIN) named Finals MVP)

2014: Phoenix Mercury (def. Chicago Sky 3-0; Diana Taurasi (PHX) named Finals MVP)

2013: Minnesota Lynx (def. Atlanta Dream 3-0; Maya Moore (MIN) named Finals MVP)

2012: Indiana Fever (def. Minnesota Lynx 3-1; Tamika Catchings (IND) named Finals MVP)

2011: Minnesota Lynx (def. Atlanta Dream 3-0; Seimone Augustus (MIN) named Finals MVP)

2010: Seattle Storm (def. Atlanta Dream 3-0; Lauren Jackson (SEA) named Finals MVP)

2009: Phoenix Mercury (def. Indiana Fever 3-2; Diana Taurasi (PHX) named Finals MVP)

2008: Detroit Shock (def. San Antonio Silver Stars 3-0; Katie Smith (DET) named Finals MVP)

2007: Phoenix Mercury (def. Detroit Shock 3-2; Cappie Poindexter (PHX) named Finals MVP)

2006: Detroit Shock (def. Sacramento Monarchs 3-2; Deanna Nolan (DET) named Finals MVP)

2005: Sacramento Monarchs (def. Connecticut Sun 3-1; Yolanda Griffith (SAC) named Finals MVP)

2004: Seattle Storm (def. Connecticut Sun 2-1; Betty Lennox (SEA) named Finals MVP)

2003: Detroit Shock (def. Los Angeles Sparks 2-1; Ruth Riley (DET) named Finals MVP)

2002: Los Angeles Sparks (def. New York Liberty 2-0; Lisa Leslie (LA) named Finals MVP

2001: Los Angeles Sparks (def. Charlotte Sting 2-0; Lisa Leslie (LA) named Finals MVP)

2000: Houston Comets (def. New York Liberty 2-0; Cynthia Cooper (HOU) named Finals MVP)

1999: Houston Comets (def. New York Liberty 2-1; Cynthia Cooper (HOU) named Finals MVP

1998: Houston Comets (def. Phoenix Mercury 2-1; Cynthia Cooper (HOU) named Finals MVP)

1997: Houston Comets (def. New York Liberty 1-0; Cynthia Cooper (HOU) named Finals MVP)

