Unrestricted free agent Satou Sabally will be moving on from the Dallas Wings after spending the first five years of her career there, she told reporters Thursday from Miami.

Sabally, 26, is considered one of the top players as WNBA free agency kicks off later this month.

"I've already communicated with Dallas how grateful I am, because they've made this a home for me for the past years, and I'm working with them together and finding a next home for me," Sabally said during a media availability for the Unrivaled 3x3 league. "I've already played my last game in Dallas."

The news comes hours after the Wings formally introduced their new head coach, Chris Koclanes, a longtime WNBA assistant who takes over the helm following a two-year stint from Latricia Trammel. Dallas also revamped its front office this offseason by hiring former Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller as general manager.

The Wings will likely core Sabally -- who they selected No. 2 overall in the 2020 draft -- and trade her to her new destination.

"Obviously at first, they were still trying [to keep me]," Sabally said of the Wings' reaction to the news. "But I think what is most effective is working with the player and listening to their wishes and hearing out how we can find a best solution for each other. So there was always great communication, more so on the agent-front now because I need to focus on Unrivaled, and I will, so I'm trusting the people that I have on my staff and the front office to solve that further."

The 6-foot-4 forward and so-called "unicorn" will be hitting true free agency for the first time in her career. She was a restricted free agent last year, coming off a 2023 campaign where she earned Most Improved Player and her first all-WNBA first team selection, when she re-signed with the franchise on a one-year deal.

"I'm excited for free agency," Sabally said. "I'm able to talk to a lot of players across the league because I have not played on a different team yet, and I'm excited to get to know them more on a personal level, but also knowing how they approach the game. And I just love having basketball conversations and high-level IQ conversations about the game to know where I will fit best in the future."

The two-time All-Star was asked whether she'd like to play with her younger sister, Nyara, who just won a championship with the New York Liberty.

"Yeah, of course, in the future, I would love that," Sabally said.

Earlier Thursday, the Wings were asked about the prospect of bringing back Sabally but did not speak on specifics regarding her relationship with the team.

"You have to compliment Satou's career to this point," Miller said. "She, when healthy, is an elite player and is a difference-maker. ... We absolutely recognize the talent and what she means to and can impact this league."

This past summer Sabally was limited to 15 games for Dallas, who finished second-to-last in the standings, due to a shoulder injury that sidelined her until after the Olympic break. She was able to compete in Paris, though, helping Germany reach the quarterfinals in its first Olympic appearance.

Sabally boasts career averages of 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game but in her best season with the Wings averaged 18.6 points (shooting 36.1% from 3), 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.