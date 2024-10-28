The Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever have parted ways with coaches Stephanie White and Christie Sides respectively. (0:52)

Shortly after the 2024 WNBA playoffs opened, the Los Angeles Sparks parted ways with coach Curt Miller on Sept. 24. Five more coaches were fired over the next 33 days. And on Monday, the Connecticut Sun announced it's parting ways with Stephanie White -- leaving seven head-coaching positions open in the WNBA.

When the 2025 season tips off, there will be at least six new head coaches to open a season for the first time since the WNBA launched, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's first expansion team since 2008, have also hired a head coach for their inaugural season. Natalie Nakase was named the team's first coach on Oct. 10.

We're tracking all the coaching changes this offseason.

Last updated: Oct. 28, 2024

Former coach: Stephanie White (parted ways Oct. 28)

White was 62-32 in two seasons with the Sun, including a 7-7 postseason record. Connecticut reached the semifinals both seasons, including in 2023 when she was WNBA Coach of the Year.

Former coach: Christie Sides (fired Oct. 27)

Sides was 33-47 in two seasons with the Fever, including a 20-20 record this season, when she led Indiana to its first playoff berth since 2016.

Former coach: Eric Thibault (fired Oct. 23)

Thibault, who was let go along with his father, Mystics general manager Mike Thibault, was 33-47 in two seasons, including a 14-26 mark this season, when Washington finished one game behind the eighth and final playoff team in the standings.

Former coach: Latricia Trammell (fired Oct. 18)

Trammell was 31-49 in two seasons with the Wings, who went 9-31 and missed the playoffs this season after going 22-18 and reaching the semifinals in 2023.

Former coach: Tanisha Wright (fired Oct. 2)

Wright was 48-68 in three seasons, leading the Dream to the playoffs in 2023 and 2024.

Former coach: Teresa Weatherspoon (fired Sept. 26)

Weatherspoon was 13-27 in one season with the Sky, who were in playoff contention for much of the second half of the season despite losing rookie Angel Reese to a wrist injury for the final six games of the regular season.

Former coach: Curt Miller (fired Sept. 24)

Miller was 25-55 in two seasons with the Sparks, who were a league-worst 8-32 this summer, enduring a series of injures, including to rookie Cameron Brink.

