Curt Miller is out as head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Tuesday.

"On behalf of our ownership group and franchise, I would like to thank Coach Miller for his passion and commitment to the Sparks organization these past two seasons," Eric Holoman, governor and managing partner, said in a statement. "We wish him well moving forward."

The team said in the statement the two sides had "mutually agreed to part ways."

The team, led by All-Star Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson, was a league-worst 8-32 this season while enduring a series of injures, including to rookie Cameron Brink.

Miller had a 25-55 record in his two seasons with the Sparks as they failed to make the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

He is 165-141 as a head coach in the WNBA, including a stint guiding the Connecticut Sun. He was the WNBA Coach of the Year in 2017 and the league's first executive of the year when he also served as general manager of the Sun. He win total ranks 11th in league history.

He led Connecticut to the WNBA Finals in 2019, when it lost to Washington. The Sun again made the Finals in 2022 and lost to Las Vegas.

Curt Miller had a 25-55 record and did not make the playoffs in his two seasons as head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Miller, who turns 56 next month, was a Sparks assistant in 2015. He was the first openly gay male coach in college or professional basketball when he joined the Sun.

"I want to thank the entire Sparks organization for the opportunity to lead and help rebuild the franchise," Miller said in a statement through the team. "I am proud of the culture created in our locker room and strongly believe the roots have been established for a bright future. The team is now positioned for success, and I wish the players the best heading into the 2025 season."

The Sparks said they would begin the search for a new head coach immediately.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.