After just two seasons, the Los Angeles Sparks have parted ways with coach Curt Miller, who previously spent seven seasons with the Connecticut Sun.

The Sparks had the league's worst record at 8-32 this season and missed the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. That said, few thought Los Angeles would be a playoff team coming into this season; the Sparks were 10th in ESPN's preseason Power Rankings, having lost franchise staple Nneka Ogwumike to the Seattle Storm in free agency.

The Sparks having two 2024 lottery picks in No. 2 Cameron Brink and No. 4 Rickea Jackson was expected to help, but then Brink was lost for the season in June to a knee injury. With the chance to get the No. 1 WNBA draft pick for 2025 -- which could mean UConn guard Paige Bueckers -- and a healthy Brink along with potential free agent moves, the Sparks seemed to have a lot to look forward to.

Plus, Miller had a proven record: He led the Sun to the WNBA Finals twice in his time in Connecticut.

Now, however, the organization will look for new on-court leadership. ESPN's Michael Voepel, Alexa Philippou and Kevin Pelton look at what it all means for one of the league's original franchises that seems to be in turmoil.

What seems to be the reason for Miller's departure?

Michael Voepel: The Sparks might have the most disconnected ownership in the WNBA in terms of the relationship with the franchise, players, fans. Considering what Miller stepped into, the idea that he was going to work magic in two seasons felt unrealistic. But apparently, Sparks ownership thought he should have done that.

The Sparks were a combined 25-43 in 2021 and 2022, with coach Derek Fisher stepping down during the 2022 season and being replaced by interim coach Fred Williams. They were 17-23 last season in Miller's first year, so admittedly this season's 8-32 record was a step back. But again, the Sparks lost Ogwumike, which continued a trend of star players leaving the franchise.

Miller had a lot to navigate this season, including injuries, and it seemed like it would make sense to see how he and general manager Raegan Pebley would strategize in the offseason to make changes. Adding a healthy Bueckers next season would be a dramatic change for the better.

The departures of Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray and Nneka Ogwumike during free agency over the past five years has hindered Los Angeles' ability to return to the playoffs. Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Some background: The Los Angeles Lakers owned the Sparks from 1997 to 2006, during which the team won two WNBA titles (2001 and 2002, led by Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie). Two subsequent ownership groups followed, when the Buss family decided it no longer wanted to own the Sparks. In late 2013, there was real concern the Sparks might be forced to relocate. That's when Sparks LA Sports, an ownership group that includes Lakers legend Magic Johnson, bought the team.

The move was welcomed at the time, especially as it kept the Sparks in Los Angeles and in Crypto.com Arena. And the team responded, going to back-to-back WNBA Finals in 2016 -- and winning the championship that year -- and 2017. But they have taken steps backward since. The dismissal of general manager Penny Toler in 2019 after a profanity-laced tirade in the team's locker room following a playoff loss meant the end of her two decade-long association with the team.

Toler sued the franchise, and a settlement was reached in 2022. Whatever her perceived flaws, no one doubted she lived and breathed the Sparks, having played with the franchise when it launched. Is it a coincidence that since Toler's dismissal, the Sparks have lost Parker, Chelsea Gray and Ogwumike in free agency, and have missed the playoffs in four of five seasons? It's worth asking if Sparks ownership/management is as engaged as it needs to be to help the Sparks be the best they can be and also keep up with the rest of the WNBA.

Alexa Philippou: In retrospect, the writing was on the wall when Magic Johnson had some strong words about the direction of the Sparks in a recent Los Angeles Times column -- which, coincidentally, mostly focused on the failures of ownership.

"Everybody should be mad at the Sparks," said Johnson, who also took responsibility for the team's struggles and vowed to get more involved in the organization moving forward. "Our fans should be mad. This is not what we all would want."

However fair or unfair, Johnson didn't entirely hide his dissatisfaction with Miller, either.

"We wait until the season is over and we look at everybody. ... There's nothing I can tell you right now," he said. "Curt has been up against it because injuries have hurt us ... but you've got to look at it from both sides. ... Did he make the proper adjustments, did he use the talent well? ... You also have to say, 'Hey we are 7-32 for a reason.'"

What was the team's demeanor in recent weeks?

Philippou: Though they weren't playoff-bound, the mood was light after the Sparks' regular-season finale, a win over the Minnesota Lynx. Miller said it was "a lot of fun" to coach this team even as wins were hard to come by.

play 1:58 Sparks take down Lynx in Curt Miller's final game as coach Three Sparks players score in double figures en route to a 68-51 victory over the Lynx.

Veteran Kia Nurse spoke on how great the locker room was and her appreciation for Miller. Jackson -- who had also developed a close relationship with Miller -- called her first year "really crazy, but I wouldn't trade my rookie season for anything," according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. The consensus was that 2024 was a growing year with actual progress, even without a postseason bid.

Miller asked for the fanbase to continue to be patient as the team built for the future. It was a vision he seemed to share with players, from Jackson to Dearica Hamby -- the Associated Press Most Improved Player who signed a contract extension with the team in June.

"A little lost for words honestly," Hamby posted on X on Tuesday evening. "This is hard for me as a big part of my transition success and support to LA has been Curt. I hope there is grace in this process for a proven, amazing coach. Everything shouldn't fall on his shoulders and there's so much more that goes into coaching besides wins and losses."

To @CurtMillerWBB , I am truly thankful for our relationship and I think that showed. You had my back on all levels that some ppl will never see. I wish we could've had more time as we've seen what you're capable of.. BUILD is still the belief and you started that! Love you... — Dearica Marie Hamby (@dearicamarie) September 25, 2024

Takes courage to come into a situation as such and do the dirty work that essentially you don't and won't get credit for. Everyone not built for that. He wanted that challenge! Some people like and only want gold handed on a platter. — Dearica Marie Hamby (@dearicamarie) September 25, 2024

Miller hasn't publicly commented on the news yet, but did respond to Hamby and wished her well as she leads the Sparks without him.

@dearicamarie - miss you already but excited for you too. Just think, no one on your back about foul shooting and turnovers now 😉. More importantly, go spoil the kids and put your phone away! ❤️ https://t.co/yIm41Zwxzm — Curt Miller (@CurtMillerWBB) September 25, 2024

Did the Sparks underachieve under Miller?

Philippou: A 25-55 record over two years is tough to overlook, but it doesn't tell the complete story. Last year, the Sparks were one game out from the final playoff spot, and over the past two seasons players collectively missed over 300 games due to injury or illness. This year alone, Brink (ACL) was sidelined 15 games into the season, Azura Stevens (shoulder) only played half the year and Lexie Brown has been in and out for two years as she's battled Crohn's disease.

Miller was frustrated he couldn't get his team to "overachieve" this year, yet he had a clear direction for the future: building around a young core of Brink, Jackson and potentially the 2025 No. 1 pick. With Miller's proven track record of success in college and with the Sun, it didn't seem like the Sparks would suffer for a third season under his leadership.

Now, this franchise is thrust into another era of uncertainty as it looks to hire its 16th coach, and fourth in four seasons, heading into its 29th year of existence.

Voepel: It's worth pointing out, too, that the WNBA will be getting three new franchises in the next two seasons -- Golden State in 2025, Toronto and Portland in 2026. And you can bet all three will have an interest in Miller in some capacity. He has a great deal of experience in the WNBA as both a coach and a general manager. There are not many people out there with his extensive background available to be hired.

What's next for the Sparks?

Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, both lottery picks in the 2024 WNBA draft, should be the foundations for Los Angeles' continued rebuild -- albeit without Curt Miller. Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Pelton: After four years in the WNBA draft lottery, there's pressure on Los Angeles to turn the corner in its rebuild next season. The Sparks sent their unprotected 2026 first-round pick to the Seattle Storm as part of their deal for this year's No. 4 pick, Jackson.

In Jackson and Brink, Los Angeles has two cornerstones. It is hoping to add another with its lottery pick this year, which would have a 44% chance of landing No. 1 if the new expansion team Golden State Valkyries don't get to participate. Should she opt against using a possible sixth year of eligibility, Bueckers would be an ideal fit alongside Brink and Jackson in the frontcourt.

Despite signing Hamby and veterans Stevens and Stephanie Talbot to extensions, Los Angeles has ample cap space this offseason. The Sparks could plausibly sign two players to max contracts in free agency without needing to shed any payroll.

The question is whether Los Angeles can attract those kinds of stars without an exclusive practice facility. In recent years, the Sparks have seen more stars depart in free agency (Gray, Parker and most recently Ogwumike) than they've been able to sign. However, if they do win the lottery, playing with Bueckers in a glamor market could improve the pitch.

Either way, the timing of the pick Los Angeles will send to Seattle suggests the Sparks will look for a coach who can get them back to the playoffs immediately.