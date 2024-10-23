Open Extended Reactions

A huge shake-up in the Washington Mystics organization was announced Wednesday, as the franchise said it has "mutually agreed to part ways" with general manager Mike Thibault and head coach Eric Thibault.

"After extensive reflection and conversation, we have decided we are at a point in our competitive and evolutionary cycle to turn the team over to new leadership with a renewed vision to carve our path into the future of WNBA basketball," Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger said in a statement.

The move marks a total organization reset, a source close to the situation told ESPN, as the Thibaults' vision for the franchise's future and that of upper management were not aligned.

The Mystics will look to build moving forward through multiple drafts as opposed to free agency, the source said. They currently have a 10.4% chance of earning the No. 1 pick in next month's 2025 WNBA draft lottery (Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. ET) and also own the No. 6 pick in the 2025 draft, which they acquired via trade.

The approach is similar to what Winger -- who oversees basketball operations for the Washington Wizards and G League's Capital City Go-Go in addition to the Mystics -- has executed with the Wizards since his May 2023 hiring.

The WNBA is at an inflection point. The league just signed a $2.2 billion media rights deal. The WNBA and WNBPA will soon start negotiating a new CBA for the 2026 season, going into which most players will hit free agency. Teams such as the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm have leveled up by investing resources in facilities and staffing, with some starting to adopt more NBA styles or strategies.

With this reset, the Mystics -- who have posted losing records four of the past five seasons since winning the 2019 WNBA championship -- are hoping for a revitalization and to get ahead of the curve amid the WNBA's exponential growth period, the source said.

The organization will consider a wide variety of candidates for both roles -- WNBA experience is not a requirement -- with neither job likely filled by the draft lottery or the Dec. 6 expansion draft for the Golden State Valkyries, but the team is aiming to have someone in place at least before free agency begins in January.

All four draft lottery teams -- the Mystics, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks -- are currently without a head coach, with the Wings and Mystics also looking for a general manager. There is a fifth head-coaching vacancy at the Atlanta Dream, who were the final team to make the playoffs.

Mike Thibault, the winningest coach in league history with 379 career wins, first joined the organization as the general manager and head coach ahead of the 2013 season, ultimately leading the Mystics to their franchise-first championship in 2019. Under Mike, the Mystics made eight postseason appearances, including back-to-back Finals runs in 2018 and 2019.

Prior to his time in Washington, Mike had extensive coaching experience in the NBA, World Basketball League and Continental Basketball Association, starting in the WNBA as the head coach of the Connecticut Sun (2003-12). He also has extensive coaching experience with USA Basketball, most recently serving as an assistant on Cheryl Reeve's staff for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Coach Mike elevated the Mystics program to its proud status as a league leader in innovation, the standard-bearer in player care, and a model franchise," Winger said. "He built and coached the Championship team, developed high-performing players, and pioneered many of the processes teams use today in building rosters and organizations. His fingerprints are all over this franchise and will be for years to come. We are grateful for Mike's commitment, passion and leadership and wish him well."

Mike stayed on as the general manager but stepped away from coaching after the 2022 season, with Eric -- his son and longtime assistant/associate head coach -- taking his place.

Eric went 33-47 in his two years at the helm, where the team experienced a litany of injuries both seasons, but managed a playoff appearance in 2023. With Natasha Cloud signing with Phoenix and Elena Delle Donne sitting out the 2024 season, it felt clear that Washington had entered a rebuilding era. Even still, they were one game out of making the 2024 playoffs, ultimately finishing ninth in the standings.

"Coach Eric is a skilled coach and equally talented motivator," Winger said. "Our players are fortunate to have played for Eric these past two seasons, as will many other players in this league for decades ahead."