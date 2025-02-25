Open Extended Reactions

When the Phoenix Mercury traded for Alyssa Thomas in late January, it was the first tangible signal they were shifting into a new era.

Still waiting on some players to decide their future with the franchise and in the league, general manager Nick U'Ren decided it was time to make a move and reset.

It's also a new era for Thomas, who is playing for a new team for the first time in her career after spending all of her 11 WNBA seasons with the Connecticut Sun.

"I don't plan on being any different than what I've been on my past team in Connecticut," Thomas said during her introductory news conference Tuesday. "I'm trying to win. I don't want to drop off. I want to continue to play at the same level, be in the playoffs, and the goal is to win a championship."

Championship aspirations have been what's guided Phoenix through a seismic offseason after being bounced in the first round of the playoffs in 2022 and 2024.

The Mercury's roster was already going to look different before the addition of Thomas. After 11 seasons in Phoenix, Brittney Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream. Sophie Cunningham was traded to the Indiana Fever after six years with the Mercury. Natasha Cloud and Rebecca Allen were also moved in the trade to acquire Thomas.

And later Tuesday, franchise legend Diana Taurasi announced her retirement in an interview with TIME.

But the Mercury landed two of the biggest free agents in Thomas and Satou Sabally. Pairing them alongside 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper has formed a new big three.

"We all come from different winning backgrounds and now we get a chance to be together and accomplish something, something different," Thomas said. "It's time to get back to the playoffs. I'm still chasing a championship so just excited to be a part of this group."

U'Ren smiled when asked how he envisioned the trio playing next to each other -- something he said he could talk about for hours.

With any three of them being able to rebound the ball and push in transition, the Mercury are envisioning a fast-tempo style. They also want to lean on the versatility of Thomas, Sabally and Copper, with U'Ren saying they all can play every position and offer defensive versatility.

But the addition of Thomas is especially crucial for the Mercury with the departure of Griner.

The 6-foot-2 Thomas is regarded as one of the best defenders and facilitators in the league and one of the top players in the world. She has finished in the top five in MVP voting each of the past three seasons.

"The word that comes to mind when I think of Alyssa is 'winner,'" U'Ren said to Thomas. "There's not many players that will their teams to victory as often as you do. I think that you play with and you bring such a high level of intelligence and I don't think you can win at the highest level without a high level of intelligence. You raise the bar and you make them through the way you think the game."

"You have contagious competitiveness that the rest of our group will follow. You will set a standard."