Catch your breath yet after a whirlwind WNBA free agency?

The past few weeks of the WNBA offseason have been wilder than most fans expected. Multiple blockbuster trades sent All-Stars to new teams, including one deal that involved the most assets in a single trade in league history. All-time greats signed with new squads. A few organizations operated more quietly than others, and some annual contenders have become shells of their former selves.

And it is all merely setting the table for what many anticipate to be an even wilder 2026, when -- with two more expansion teams entering the league -- the vast majority of players hit free agency under a new collective bargaining agreement expected to boost salaries.

Most teams still have some roster spots to fill out, and don't be shocked if more player movement happens. (ESPN reported last week, for example, that the Connecticut Sun's Marina Mabrey has requested a trade.) But for now, ESPN takes stock of how each of the 13 WNBA franchises fared in the 2025 offseason and free agency.

Grade: B+

Notable additions: C Brittney Griner (free agent from Phoenix), F Brionna Jones (free agent from Connecticut), G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (free agent from Washington)

Projected starting lineup: G Rhyne Howard, G Allisha Gray, G Jordin Canada, Griner, Jones

Outlook: The Dream made the playoffs the past two seasons, but that wasn't enough for coach Tanisha Wright to keep her job. Karl Smesko takes over after 18 seasons at Florida Gulf Coast. His teams typically play more of a five-out system; now he will try to incorporate two premiere posts who don't shoot the 3-pointer much; Griner has 16 in her career (nine last year) and Jones has five.

Griner spent 11 seasons with the Mercury and Jones eight with the Sun, so this will be a very different experience for them. Howard and Gray return as the Dream's leading scorers from last season. Signing two players the caliber of Griner and Jones says positive things about the Dream, even if we're not entirely sure how they will fit in Smesko's system. -- Voepel

Grade: B+

Notable additions: F/G Rebecca Allen (trade from Phoenix, Connecticut), G Kia Nurse (free agent from L.A.), G Courtney Vandersloot (free agent from New York)

Projected starting lineup: Vandersloot, Nurse, Allen, F Angel Reese, C/F Elizabeth Williams

Outlook: The 2025 Sky will look different than last year. Most notably, coach Teresa Weatherspoon and leading scorer Chennedy Carter are both out. But general manager Jeff Pagliocca got to work this free agency cycle, unquestionably upgrading the cast of characters to surround the team's star second-year duo of Reese and Cardoso.

Chicago's moves were headlined by the return of franchise legend Vandersloot following two seasons with New York. She is in the twilight of her career but will be an upgrade at the lead guard spot and will ideally help kickstart an offense that frequently stalled in 2024. Nurse and Allen bring shooting to a team that desperately needed it last season, additions that should improve the spacing for Reese, Cardoso and Williams. -- Philippou

Grade: D

Notable additions: F Tina Charles (free agent from Atlanta), G Natasha Cloud (traded from Phoenix), G Diamond DeShields (free agent from Chicago), G Leïla Lacan (2024 draft pick), G Jacy Sheldon (traded from Dallas)

Projected starting lineup: Cloud, Sheldon, DeShields, Charles, C Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Outlook: It has been a tumultuous offseason for Connecticut fans. The Sun's entire 2024 starting lineup either left in free agency, was traded or requested to be moved. And the exodus might not be over with Mabrey also wanting out, making Nelson-Ododa potentially the only contributor left from last year's team. The franchise tried to salvage things by bringing in Allen (who was promptly re-traded), Cloud and Charles (in what is likely one of the final years of her career). Connecticut also finally signed its 2024 first-round draft pick Lacan, a positive step.

But with so many new players and a new coach in Rachid Meziane, the Sun might be facing a significant uphill battle in 2025. Even worse, building through the draft isn't really in the cards, either. While the Sun reacquired a 2025 first-round pick (Indiana's No. 8 overall), they don't control their 2026 first-rounder because of a pick swap they gave away in the Mabrey trade last summer -- meaning a rebuild wouldn't even reap immediate benefit. -- Philippou

Grade: B

Notable additions: F NaLyssa Smith (trade from Indiana), G DiJonai Carrington (trade from Connecticut), G Tyasha Harris (trade from Connecticut), F Myisha Hines-Allen (free agent from Minnesota)

Projected starting lineup: G Arike Ogunbowale, C Teaira McCowan, F Maddy Siegrist, Smith, Carrington

Outlook: Satou Sabally told the Wings that she didn't want to stay, hence the four-way trade that sent her as a cored free agent to Phoenix. Smith was the No. 2 pick for Indiana in 2022 and had some really good moments for the Fever, but she didn't seem part of their long-term plans. Now she and Carrington, who are native Texans, are back in their home state. And Harris, who played her first three seasons in Dallas after the Wings drafted her No. 7 in 2020, has returned.

Carrington should be a boost to Dallas' defense even though post Natasha Howard moved on in free agency to Indiana. The Wings' grade reflects them making the best out of a situation where they knew a young star in Sabally wanted to move on. -- Voepel

Grade: C

Notable additions: G Tiffany Hayes (free agent from Las Vegas), F Janelle Salaün (free agent from France), F Chloe Bibby (free agent from Australia), C Kyara Linskens (free agent from Belgium)

Projected starting lineup: G Julie Vanloo, Hayes, F Kayla Thornton, Salaün, C Temi Fagbenle

Outlook: As the Valkyries unveiled their state-of-the-art training facilities in Oakland -- a space they were confident would help them land top-tier free agents -- owner Joe Lacob admitted the challenges they have faced as they tried to build out their roster. The Valkyries point to not having any preexisting players or assets to put in aggressive trade packages, or the league giving them the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft instead of something higher, to explain why they've struggled to make moves. Whatever the reason, the league's first expansion team since 2008 has struggled to secure big-name players.

Picking up Hayes saved them from failing to make any truly impactful move. The 2024 Sixth Woman of the Year, Hayes provides Golden State with much-needed veteran guard presence and a solid scoring punch. She joins Kate Martin, Monique Billings, Thornton and Fagbenle, who were selected in the December expansion draft. This group probably won't make the splash the Valkyries wanted in their inaugural season. Instead, it's going to be a slower process as they try to position themselves for a bigger offseason next year. -- Kendra Andrews

Grade: A

Notable additions: F/G DeWanna Bonner (free agent from Connecticut), F Natasha Howard (free agent from Dallas), G Sophie Cunningham (trade from Phoenix), G Sydney Colson (free agent from Las Vegas)

Projected starting lineup: G Caitlin Clark, G Kelsey Mitchell, F/C Aliyah Boston, Bonner, Howard

Outlook: The Fever, who were 20-20 last season, needed more experience on the wing and in the post, and filled those needs with free agent signings Bonner and Howard. Cunningham came via a trade that sent NaLyssa Smith, who played her first three seasons with the Fever, to Dallas. Mitchell isn't an addition, but she's returning for her eighth season in Indiana after being cored in free agency. The end result: a team that should be stronger defensively than last season and run the floor well with Clark as point guard. -- Voepel

Grade: C+

Notable additions: G Jewell Loyd (trade from Seattle), F Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (free agent from Atlanta), G Tiffany Mitchell (free agent from Connecticut), G Dana Evans (trade from Chicago)

Projected starting lineup: C A'ja Wilson, G Chelsea Gray, G Jackie Young, Parker-Tyus, Loyd

Outlook: Loyd was part of a three-team trade that sent her to Las Vegas, while another No. 1 pick who has two WNBA titles, Kelsey Plum, went from the Aces to Los Angeles. Loyd now fills the role Plum had in the backcourt, alongside Gray and Young, which helped the Aces win the 2022 and '23 championships. Parker-Tyus should provide more scoring ability inside to complement three-time MVP Wilson.

The Aces' chemistry has been pretty good in recent years, so we'll see if that continues with these changes. But there's a question about whether the Aces really made themselves better, or just different, which is why their grade is on the low side. -- Voepel

Grade: A-

Notable additions: G Kelsey Plum (traded from Las Vegas)

Projected starting lineup: Plum, G Odyssey Sims, F Cameron Brink, F Dearica Hamby, F Rickea Jackson

Outlook: The Sparks were one of the main winners of free agency once they acquired All-Star and Olympian Plum in a three-team trade also featuring Las Vegas and Seattle. Parting with the 2025 No. 2 pick in that deal was risky, but the organization is hoping the franchise's revival with Plum in tow will make up for it, and that she'll stay with the team longer than her one-year contract.

L.A. hasn't made a ton of other moves, also signing Sims and 2023 draft pick Shaneice Swain. So giving the Sparks such a strong grade based mostly on one free agent acquisition might seem misguided. But it can't be overstated how much the organization needed a win like this after so many languishing seasons (often ending without a postseason berth). Not only did the team finally get the elite guard it's searching for to pair with the core of Brink, Jackson and Hamby, but Plum brings the juice and star power that will help the Sparks regain relevance in the WNBA landscape. -- Philippou

Grade: B

Notable additions: C Marieme Badiane (free agent from France), G Grace Berger (claimed on waivers from Indiana)

Projected starting lineup: F Napheesa Collier, F Alanna Smith, F Bridget Carleton, G Kayla McBride, G Courtney Williams

Outlook: The Lynx came within an eyelash of winning the franchise's fifth title last season, falling in overtime of Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. They return that entire starting lineup and several key reserves. So free agency this year wasn't really busy for Minnesota.

The 6-foot-3 Badiane, 30, was on the French national team that took silver in the Paris Olympics last year, and she played in Turkey last year with Collier and McBride. Berger was the No. 7 pick in the 2023 draft, but there just wasn't much playing time for her behind Clark with the Fever. There might be some concern about the Lynx's depth in the post if they deal with any injuries there. -- Voepel

Grade: B

Notable additions: G Rebekah Gardner (signed after previously acquiring her rights)

Projected starting lineup: G Sabrina Ionescu, F Leonie Fiebich, G/F Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, F Breanna Stewart*, C Jonquel Jones

* Stewart is technically unsigned but all indications point to her returning to New York and signing once the rest of the roster is set

Similar to the Lynx, the Liberty made very few roster moves this offseason. It was in part an if it ain't broke, don't fix it approach, but New York was also tied to some high-profile agents, mainly Sabally and Gabby Williams. With those players ending up in Phoenix and Seattle, respectively, the defending champs will look to run it back with almost entirely the same crew -- sans Vandersloot, whose impact in Brooklyn had diminished over the course of the season, and Kayla Thornton, who was plucked by Golden State in the expansion draft.

New York should still be in fine shape if Gardner can come in and make an impact coming off her Achilles tear. And while Marine Johannes remains unsigned at the moment, she is a reserved player for New York, and if she comes over she would bring a much-needed boost in the backcourt, particularly given Vandersloot's departure. -- Philippou

Grade: A-

Notable additions: F Satou Sabally (trade from Dallas), F Alyssa Thomas (trade from Connecticut), C Kalani Brown (trade from Dallas) G Sevgi Uzun (trade from Dallas), G Sami Whitcomb (free agent from Seattle)

Projected starting lineup: G/F Kahleah Copper, Sabally, Thomas, Uzun, Whitcomb

Outlook: Get ready for a new-look Mercury. Sabally and Thomas are high-profile acquisitions and join another 2024 Olympian in Copper. Copper will be the only one of Phoenix's primary starters from last season to return if Diana Taurasi retires.

Gone are Brittney Griner, Natasha Cloud and Sophie Cunningham. Phoenix appears to be strong in the post and on the wing, but for now there are questions about the backcourt. But the Mercury getting two of the most coveted players in Sabally and Thomas is reflected in their high grade. -- Voepel

Grade: B-

Notable additions: No. 2 pick (trade), F Alysha Clark (free agent from Las Vegas)

Projected starting lineup: G Skylar Diggins-Smith, Clark, F Gabby Williams, F Nneka Ogwumike, F/C Ezi Magbegor

Outlook: After landing the No. 2 pick in a three-team deal that fulfilled Loyd's trade request, the Storm still have work to do. Both Williams and Ogwumike have re-signed, but Jordan Horston -- who started 14 of 39 games last season and was a projected starter for 2025 -- is expected to be out after reportedly suffering a torn ACL while competing in Athletes Unlimited this month. Seattle might have already been looking to slide her back to the bench in adding a key player with the No. 2 pick, perhaps even a starting shooting guard. But the Storm need more veteran help in free agency to rebuild a bench that was a weakness last season. -- Pelton

Grade: D+

Notable additions: N/A

Projected starting lineup: G Ariel Atkins, C/F Shakira Austin, C Stefanie Dolson, G Karlie Samuelson, G Brittney Sykes

Outlook: The Mystics' entire offseason has been perplexing. They were the last WNBA team to make their head coach and general manager hires, and since then there has been very little messaging, including via free agency, on the franchise's path forward. In fact, the only moves Washington has made to this point are signing Sug Sutton and Emily Engstler to training camp contracts. The Mystics also lost Julie Vanloo in December's expansion draft and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough in free agency. (Perhaps one explanation: According to the Washington Post's Kareem Copeland, new general manager Jamila Wideman was still finishing up her NBA responsibilities until late January.)

Doing nothing with a team that (albeit rather injured) went 14-26 in 2024 -- while most other teams are making moves that clearly improve their rosters -- seems like an ill-advised approach. Even if a rebuild is what new leadership wanted, there surely would have been teams interested in parting with draft assets for Washington's veteran players. That inaction earned the Mystics one of the harshest grades of this exercise. -- Philippou

Kevin Pelton and Kendra Andrews contributed to this report.