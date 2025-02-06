Open Extended Reactions

Three-time WNBA champion Alysha Clark is returning to the Seattle Storm, her agent, Jessica Holtz of CAA, told ESPN on Thursday.

Clark won championships with the Storm in 2018 and 2020, then played a vital role for the Las Vegas Aces when they won the WNBA title in 2023. The veteran forward was the league's Sixth Woman of the Year that season.

The Aces made a spirited effort to retain Clark and Tiffany Hayes, who decided to sign with the Valkyries.

But the Aces are constrained by what they were able to offer under the league's hard cap, allowing other teams to recruit and offer more to some of Las Vegas' key players.

Clark, 37, averaged 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds this past season for the Aces.