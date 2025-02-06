Open Extended Reactions

Veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus has signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Aces.

The signing was listed on the league's transactions page as a training camp contract, which translates to a deal at the veteran minimum of $78,831 in 2025.

Parker-Tyus, drafted fifth overall by the Chicago Sky in 2015, spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Dream. The 6-foot-4 forward has averaged 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game throughout her career, including 15.0 points and 6.7 boards per game as an All-Star in 2023.

Parker-Tyus was limited to 25 games for the Dream last season because of an ankle injury she suffered in August. She's expected to serve as a much-needed frontcourt addition to play alongside three-time MVP A'ja Wilson.

Last month, the Aces, 2022 and 2023 WNBA champions, acquired former Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd in a trade that sent franchise stalwart Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks. The team lost Tiffany Hayes and Sydney Colson in free agency and Kate Martin in the Golden State Valkyries' expansion draft, but signed 2024 draftee Elizabeth Kitley to her rookie-scale contract this week as she makes her recovery from an ACL tear.