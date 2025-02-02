A'ja Wilson's WNBA accomplishments and basketball honors

Open Extended Reactions

In 2024, A'ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark in a single season. She was also the second unanimous MVP in league history. These feats are only some of a laundry list of accomplishments for the Las Vegas Aces center. Here's a look at Wilson's accolades throughout her basketball career.

WNBA

Three-time WNBA MVP (2020, 2022, 2024)

WNBA single-season rebound record (2024)

Two-time WNBA champion (2022, 2023)

2023 WNBA Finals MVP

Two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (2022, 2023)

Six-time WNBA All-Star (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

Three-time first-team All-WNBA (2020, 2022, 2023)

Two-time first-team All-Defense (2022, 2023)

2021 second-team All-Defense

2020 second-team All-Defense

Three-time WNBA blocks leader (2020, 2022, 2023)

2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year

2018 first-team All-Rookie

2024 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award

2019 Community Assist Award

International

Two-time Olympic gold medalist (2020, 2024)

FIBA Women's Olympics MVP (2024)

FIBA Women's Olympics All-Star Five (2020, 2024)

Two-time FIBA Women's World Cup gold medalist (2018, 2022)

FIBA Women's World Cup MVP (2022)

Two-time USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year (2015, 2022)

College (South Carolina)

Had No. 22 jersey retired by South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena

John R. Wooden Award (2017-18)

Naismith College Player of the Year (2017-18)

Wade Trophy (2017-18)

SEC Player of the Year (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18)

First in points (2,389) and blocks (363) in school history

High school

McDonald's All American (2013-14)

2014 National High School Player of the Year (WBCA, Naismith, Parade)

Parade All-American (2013-14)

Three-time South Carolina Independent Schools Association Player of the Year

