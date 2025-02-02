A'ja Wilson's WNBA accomplishments and basketball honors

In 2024, A'ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark in a single season. She was also the second unanimous MVP in league history. These feats are only some of a laundry list of accomplishments for the Las Vegas Aces center. Here's a look at Wilson's accolades throughout her basketball career.
WNBA
Three-time WNBA MVP (2020, 2022, 2024)
WNBA single-season rebound record (2024)
Two-time WNBA champion (2022, 2023)
2023 WNBA Finals MVP
Two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (2022, 2023)
Six-time WNBA All-Star (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)
Three-time first-team All-WNBA (2020, 2022, 2023)
Two-time first-team All-Defense (2022, 2023)
2021 second-team All-Defense
2020 second-team All-Defense
Three-time WNBA blocks leader (2020, 2022, 2023)
2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year
2018 first-team All-Rookie
2024 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award
2019 Community Assist Award
International
Two-time Olympic gold medalist (2020, 2024)
FIBA Women's Olympics MVP (2024)
FIBA Women's Olympics All-Star Five (2020, 2024)
Two-time FIBA Women's World Cup gold medalist (2018, 2022)
FIBA Women's World Cup MVP (2022)
Two-time USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year (2015, 2022)
College (South Carolina)
Had No. 22 jersey retired by South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena
John R. Wooden Award (2017-18)
Naismith College Player of the Year (2017-18)
Wade Trophy (2017-18)
SEC Player of the Year (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18)
First in points (2,389) and blocks (363) in school history
High school
McDonald's All American (2013-14)
2014 National High School Player of the Year (WBCA, Naismith, Parade)
Parade All-American (2013-14)
Three-time South Carolina Independent Schools Association Player of the Year
