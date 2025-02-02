        <
        >

          A'ja Wilson's WNBA accomplishments and basketball honors

          A'ja Wilson was the first player to score 1,000 points in a single WNBA season. Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Feb 2, 2025, 09:20 PM

          In 2024, A'ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark in a single season. She was also the second unanimous MVP in league history. These feats are only some of a laundry list of accomplishments for the Las Vegas Aces center. Here's a look at Wilson's accolades throughout her basketball career.

          WNBA

          • Three-time WNBA MVP (2020, 2022, 2024)

          • WNBA single-season rebound record (2024)

          • Two-time WNBA champion (2022, 2023)

          • 2023 WNBA Finals MVP

          • Two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (2022, 2023)

          • Six-time WNBA All-Star (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

          • Three-time first-team All-WNBA (2020, 2022, 2023)

          • Two-time first-team All-Defense (2022, 2023)

          • 2021 second-team All-Defense

          • 2020 second-team All-Defense

          • Three-time WNBA blocks leader (2020, 2022, 2023)

          • 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year

          • 2018 first-team All-Rookie

          • 2024 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award

          • 2019 Community Assist Award

          International

          • Two-time Olympic gold medalist (2020, 2024)

          • FIBA Women's Olympics MVP (2024)

          • FIBA Women's Olympics All-Star Five (2020, 2024)

          • Two-time FIBA Women's World Cup gold medalist (2018, 2022)

          • FIBA Women's World Cup MVP (2022)

          • Two-time USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year (2015, 2022)

          College (South Carolina)

          • Had No. 22 jersey retired by South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena

          • John R. Wooden Award (2017-18)

          • Naismith College Player of the Year (2017-18)

          • Wade Trophy (2017-18)

          • SEC Player of the Year (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18)

          • First in points (2,389) and blocks (363) in school history

          High school

          • McDonald's All American (2013-14)

          • 2014 National High School Player of the Year (WBCA, Naismith, Parade)

          • Parade All-American (2013-14)

          • Three-time South Carolina Independent Schools Association Player of the Year

          Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, stats, standings and more.