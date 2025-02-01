Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Sky are signing free agent guard Kia Nurse to a one-year deal, her agent, Thread Sports' Bernie Lee, told ESPN on Saturday.

The Sky are also acquiring Rebecca Allen from the Connecticut Sun for point guard Lindsay Allen and the rights to forward Nikolina Milic, sources confirmed. The trade was first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Nurse, a three-time member of Canada's Olympic team, averaged 7.6 points last season for the Los Angeles Sparks, shooting 33% from 3-point range. Prior to stints with the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury, Nurse spent her first three seasons in the league with the New York Liberty.

Rebecca Allen, who also has extensive experience on Australia's national team, played the majority of her WNBA career with the Liberty before joining the Sun in 2023 and Mercury last season. She was limited to just 18 appearances in 2024 due to injury, but averaged 6.4 points and shot 35% from beyond the arc in 2023.

The Sky are also expected to re-sign Michaela Onyenwere to a one-year deal, ESPN confirmed. Winsidr first reported the news.

Chicago narrowly missed the postseason in 2024 but is looking to bounce back behind second-year players Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

The Sky, who hired head coach Tyler Marsh in November, also re-signed franchise legend Courtney Vandersloot on Saturday after her two-year stint with the Liberty.

Lindsay Allen has played for the Liberty, Las Vegas Aces, Indiana Fever, Minnesota Lynx and Sky. She averaged 6.6 points and 3.9 assists last season in Chicago. Milic, a member of the Serbian national team, has played two seasons for the Minnesota Lynx, averaging 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Milic's rights were traded to the Sky in 2024 but she did not appear in the WNBA last summer.