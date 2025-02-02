Open Extended Reactions

Free agent Myisha Hines-Allen agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Wings, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Hines-Allen spent the majority of her career with the Washington Mystics, where she was a second-round pick in 2018 before helping them to a championship in 2019. She also earned all-WNBA second-team honors in 2020 when she averaged 17.0 points and 8.9 rebounds.

The 6-foot-1 forward out of Louisville was traded midseason last year to the Minnesota Lynx, where she was a key reserve in their run to the WNBA Finals. Hines-Allen averaged 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the season.

Dallas, which this offseason hired a new coach in Chris Koclanes and general manager in Curt Miller, enters 2025 with a revamped roster. While former all-WNBA selection Satou Sabally departed for the Phoenix Mercury via a trade, the Wings acquired emerging young stars Ty Harris, NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington to play alongside perennial All-Star Arike Ogunbowale. Dallas also has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.