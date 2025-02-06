Check out some highlights from Tiffany Hayes as she agrees to a deal with the Golden State Valkyries. (1:49)

Free agent guard Tiffany Hayes, the 2024 WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year, has signed with the Golden State Valkyries, the team announced Thursday.

Golden State had its eyes on Hayes for a while, sources told ESPN's Kendra Andrews. The Las Vegas Aces protected her during the expansion draft and tried to retain her in free agency before she decided to sign with the incoming expansion team.

"Tiffany is a dynamic scorer who can change the momentum of a game in an instant," Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin said in a statement. "Beyond her on-court impact, she brings an infectious energy and selfless approach that elevates everyone around her. Her willingness to contribute in any way needed, combined with her defensive intensity and scoring ability will add another important piece to what we're building here in the Bay Area."

Hayes will be reunited with Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase, who served as an assistant with the Aces.

"Having coached Tiffany last season in Las Vegas, I know firsthand the impact she brings both on and off the court," Nakase said. "Her versatility, intensity, and ability to score will be invaluable as we build our team's identity. She's also an exceptional mentor who understands what it takes to play, and succeed, at the highest level."

Hayes, a 2012 second-round pick out of UConn, has spent the majority of her WNBA career with the Atlanta Dream. She put together her best season in 2018, earning All-WNBA first-team and All-Defensive second-team honors while coming in sixth in MVP voting. She was a WNBA All-Star selection in 2017.

Hayes announced her retirement from the WNBA in December 2023 but opted to come back in 2024, signing midseason with the then-two-time defending champion Aces.

The 5-foot-10 guard boasts career averages of 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists, and she averaged 9.5 points off the bench for the Aces last season. She represented Azerbaijan at the 2024 Paris Olympics in 3x3 basketball.

Golden State owner Joe Lacob spoke earlier this week about the difficulties of attracting free agents as an expansion team. The team acquired Kate Martin, Kayla Thornton, Monique Billings and Temi Fagbenle, among others, in December's expansion draft.

On Wednesday, the team announced the signings of Janelle Salaun and Kyara Linskens to rookie-scale contracts, plus Chloe Bibby to a training camp contract. The team on Thursday said they had acquired Laeticia Amihere on a waiver claim and signed Elissa Cunane to a training camp contract.

The Valkyries' inaugural game will be May 16 at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Sparks.