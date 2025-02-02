Open Extended Reactions

The Indiana Fever revitalized their franchise last season, returning to the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016. Now the Fever's 2025 offseason moves have them poised to perhaps become a championship contender this year. Or at least primed to make a deep postseason run.

Back-to-back WNBA Rookie of the Year winners Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark and veteran Kelsey Mitchell are the All-Star core of the franchise. But Indiana is adding players who have won WNBA championships and have extensive experience. Indiana needed stronger defense and a consistent threat from the wing position. And more 3-point shooting doesn't hurt.

The Fever got all of that in free agency and via trades the past week, adding guard/forward DeWanna Bonner, forward Sophie Cunningham and forward Natasha Howard. Bonner and Howard signed as free agents, while Cunningham came as part of a four-way trade from the Phoenix Mercury that also sent forward NaLyssa Smith from Indiana to the Dallas Wings.

Those moves followed the Fever's other big offseason news: Mitchell's return. The shooting guard, who was an unrestricted free agent, received a core designation by the team and then signed a one-year deal to return for her eighth season with Indiana. (Players are signing one-year deals because the union and the WNBA are negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement for 2026 and beyond.)

The 6-foot-4 Bonner is 37, but she has looked ageless on court. Bonner is entering her 16th season, having played previously with Phoenix and the Connecticut Sun. She won two championships with the Mercury and played in the 2022 WNBA Finals with the Sun. For her career, Bonner has averaged 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She spent her past two seasons playing in Connecticut for Stephanie White, who was hired as the Fever's coach in November.

Bonner is long and tenacious with a deceivingly slight build. She has guarded every type of player in the WNBA, and there's no trick in the book offensively or defensively she doesn't know.

Howard, 33, returns to the Fever after being drafted by Indiana in 2014 and playing her first two seasons there. She won an WNBA title with the Minnesota Lynx and two with the Seattle Storm. Howard is 6-2 but plays bigger; she should be an excellent addition to Boston defensively inside. Howard was WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Cunningham, 28, is the classic "love her or hate her" player for fans, and she revels in that. Nicknamed "Spicy Sophie," Cunningham doesn't back away from physical play and adds a grit and edge that White might believe the Fever need. She is also a solid 3-point shooter, having made 254 treys in her six seasons in Phoenix.

All three additions are also known for their willingness and ability to run the floor, which is a necessity with Clark at point guard. "Faster" is Clark's favorite speed, and she rewards players who get up and down the court. She led the WNBA in assists last season at 8.4 per game.

A lot of big names have moved around via trades and free agency so far this offseason, and it's not all over. Several teams will have new looks and be competitive. The Fever, who were 20-20 and lost in the first round of the playoffs last season, still have their work cut out for them.

But the moves they've made filled needs, should make them better and will likely add even more excitement to the team that led the WNBA in attendance at home and on the road last season.