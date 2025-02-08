Open Extended Reactions

UCLA women's basketball star Lauren Betts will return for her senior season in 2025-26, she told ESPN on Friday night.

Betts, a 6-foot-7 draft-eligible junior who will turn 22 this year, was projected to be a top-five WNBA pick had she declared this year.

"College is the best years of your life, and so I don't think I'd ever give that up," Betts said. "Why not be spoiled for a whole another year? The way the coaches take care of us in this program, like, how comfortable I am here, and I think that the friendships I've created -- I'd want to do that for another year."

Betts, a player of the year contender, has elevated the Bruins from a Sweet 16 program to the No. 1 team in the nation. She is averaging 20.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks and has led them to a 22-0 start. She recorded her 12th double-double of the season (19 points, 14 rebounds) in UCLA's 65-52 win over No. 8 Ohio State on Wednesday.

"I want to win a national championship, obviously, if not this year, then obviously next year, but hopefully we could just do it both times," Betts said.

Betts had previously hinted at returning to UCLA for her senior season, but confirmed her plan to ESPN on Friday.

In her senior season, the star center is set to play alongside her sister, Sienna Betts, a 6-4 forward who signed with UCLA in November.

"I think that I would be crazy if I gave up the opportunity to play with my sister, so obviously, I'm going to come back next year," Betts said.

The 2025-26 season will be Betts' third with UCLA after she started her collegiate career at Stanford. Betts played at Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado, where she was ranked the No. 1 prospect nationally by ESPN. She was a McDonald's All American and twice was named Colorado's Gatorade Player of the Year.