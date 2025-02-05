UConn gets out to a big lead early and never looks back, as the Huskies take down Butler 101-59. (1:51)

UConn is accustomed to keeping up its level of play during conference season regardless of how little the Huskies might be challenged. This has been true in the old Big East, the American Athletic Conference and the new Big East. UConn focuses on competing and executing to a certain standard, even in lopsided games.

But in February, the Huskies -- who remain No. 6 in ESPN's women's college basketball Power Rankings -- make their foray into the SEC, which provides them a chance to help their NCAA tournament résumé. On Thursday, they will face Tennessee (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), and on Feb. 16, they will meet South Carolina (1 p.m. ET, ABC). Both games are on the road and should give UConn a taste of what to expect in NCAA tournament play.

Nothing against the Big East, but the Huskies are in cruise control so far this season. They are 12-0 in league play and have won those conference games by an average of 33.7 points. The closest any Big East team has come to challenging UConn is Creighton, which fell by 11 points at home on Jan. 25.

Up next, first-year Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell and her up-tempo pressing system will try to make the Huskies uncomfortable and turnover-prone. And South Carolina, which lost its first eight matchups with UConn in a series that dates to 2007, has won five of the past six meetings with the Huskies.

Among the UConn fan base, the Huskies could win every game by 50 points and the interest would remain. But fans outside that bubble sometimes might lose track of the Huskies while they power past league foes. Now is a good time to tune back into UConn.

Previous ranking: 1

The Bruins played just one game last week and had no problem beating Minnesota (by 26 points). Could they be challenged by Ohio State this week? UCLA hasn't really had any close calls in Big Ten play, so we'll see how the Bruins handle that if it happens.

Next seven days: vs. Ohio State (Feb. 5), @ Oregon (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 2

The Gamecocks beat Auburn on Sunday when they honored A'ja Wilson by retiring her jersey. South Carolina is on a path to its third consecutive perfect season in SEC play. In margin of defeat among conference foes, only Tennessee (70-63) has come within single digits of South Carolina. But the Gamecocks will have their second meeting of the season with Texas this weekend. The Longhorns will be looking for revenge after losing by 17 points at South Carolina on Jan. 12.

Next seven days: @ Georgia (Feb. 6), @ Texas (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week, we said, "Perhaps the two upcoming road games could challenge Notre Dame." That didn't happen. The Irish beat Virginia Tech by 16 points and Louisville by 18. Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo had a combined 64 points and 10 assists, as she continues to be a big factor in the National Player of the Year race.

Next seven days: vs. Stanford (Feb. 6), vs. Cal (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 5

Sometimes, the SEC can get a bit bogged down with defense. But the offenses took center stage at LSU last week, with the Tigers beating Oklahoma 107-100. It was the first time two SEC teams both topped 100 points in a regulation game. LSU followed that with an 81-67 win over Mississippi State. Mikaylah Williams had a huge week with a combined 59 points, going 11-of-20 from behind the arc, while Aneesah Morrow had a combined 32 rebounds.

Next seven days: @ Missouri (Feb. 6), vs. Tennessee (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 7

The Longhorns got a tougher battle from Missouri than expected but still won by 9 points. Then they didn't leave anything to chance at Texas A&M, winning by 20. Texas' next stretch could determine a lot about its NCAA tournament seed, as the Longhorns will face four ranked teams in a row.

Next seven days: vs. Vanderbilt (Feb. 6), vs. South Carolina (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 6

The Huskies could have gone sleepwalking and still beat DePaul and Butler last week. But instead, they played well, shooting greater than 50% from behind the arc in both games. It should be fun to see how UConn's dynamic trio of Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong will play in Knoxville, Tennessee, this week.

Next seven days: @ Tennessee (Feb. 6), @ Providence (Feb. 9)

Paige Bueckers (5) leads UConn in points and assists this season. M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire

Previous ranking: 4

After a 13-point win against visiting Minnesota, the Trojans had the bad luck to play at Iowa the day Caitlin Clark's jersey was retired. That seemed to intensely motivate the Hawkeyes, who pulled off an unexpected 76-69 victory. This might not have been such a bad thing for USC, though. The Trojans are still projected as a No. 1 seed, and it could help them to get a wake-up call after not losing in more than two months.

Next seven days: @ Wisconsin (Feb. 5), vs. Ohio State (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 8

The Buckeyes beat Washington by 10 last week, and this week is their time to really make a statement with a trip to Los Angeles against two top-10 opponents.

Next seven days: @ UCLA (Feb. 5), @ USC (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 11

The Wildcats are off to a strong start to the difficult ending stretch of their SEC schedule: They beat ranked teams Alabama at home and Oklahoma on the road last week. Guard Georgia Amoore went 0-for-8 from 3-point range in Kentucky's lone SEC loss at Texas A&M on Jan. 23. Amoore was the exact opposite against the Sooners on Sunday: seven of her 15 field goals were 3-pointers, and she finished with 43 points.

Next seven days: @ Ole Miss (Feb. 10)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week, the Frogs got a good win at a tough place for visiting teams: Iowa State. Next up is the matchup with Kansas State that could help determine who will be the Big 12 champion; both teams are 21-2 overall and 9-1 in the league.

Next seven days: @ Kansas State (Feb. 5), vs. Texas Tech (Feb. 8), vs. BYU (Feb. 11)

Previous ranking: 12

With star center Ayoka Lee out since Jan. 19 with a fractured foot, the Wildcats have been regrouping. They lost their first game after Lee's injury, to Colorado on Jan. 25. But they bounced back last week with an overtime win over Iowa State and a 27-point blowout of Kansas.

Next seven days: vs. TCU (Feb. 5), @ Oklahoma State (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 15

Watch out for NC State, which returned to the Power Rankings last week after 2½ months out. The Wolfpack then solidified their spot with Monday's victory over Duke in which guard Aziaha James scored 36 points and NC State didn't let the Blue Devils control the pace.

Next seven days: @ Florida State (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 9

Duke moved up five spots in the Power Ranking last week, but its 89-83 loss to NC State on Monday dropped it back four spots. The Blue Devils had held eight consecutive opponents below 60 points until the Wolfpack's offense broke through against them.

Next seven days: vs. Clemson (Feb. 6), vs. Miami (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 13

The Sooners knew there would be a learning curve in the SEC, and they are experiencing it. They have lost three of their past four games, but it's hard to punish them too much in the Power Rankings considering the quality of their opponents: LSU and Kentucky this past week, and South Carolina on Jan. 19. Still, Oklahoma knows it needs better defense and more consistency from behind the arc.

Next seven days: @ Ole Miss (Feb. 6), vs. Auburn (Feb. 10)

Previous ranking: NR

The Tar Heels have been in and out of the Power Rankings since mid-January, but a successful trip to the Bay Arena last week, during which they beat Cal and Stanford, has them back in.

Next seven days: @ Clemson (Feb. 9)

16 Michigan State Spartans (18-4)

Previous ranking: 16

Five days after crushing rival Michigan by 30 points, the Spartans were surprised at home by a four-point loss to Oregon. They bounced back with a 14-point victory over Northwestern, which was enough to keep them in the Power Rankings. But February's schedule has some real challenges for Michigan State, including a rematch with the Wolverines.

Next seven days: vs. Michigan (Feb. 9)

Fell out: Maryland Terrapins