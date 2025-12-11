Open Extended Reactions

At the same time executives in WNBA front offices are monitoring negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that will determine the rules they operate under, they're also busy preparing for a second expansion draft in as many offseasons.

Last month, ESPN reported that the expansion draft for the incoming Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo is expected to feature different rules than last year's version that stocked the Golden State Valkyries with the makings of a playoff roster. With so many WNBA veterans headed to unrestricted free agency with the new CBA certain to massively increase salaries, teams are expected to be allowed to protect only five players each rather than last year's six.

Because the two expansion teams will be able to pick among players whose rights are held even if they did not play in the WNBA last season, and because they can pick one unrestricted free agent each to potentially deploy the core designation, there will be difficult decisions as protected lists are finalized.

Granting that there are still variables left to be determined by CBA negotiations, including the future of the core system, let's run through how the lists of five protected players for each team might look and who that would leave available for the Fire and Tempo, with the help of data from the Her Hoop Stats WNBA salary database.

Roster designations

DP: unsigned draft pick

R: restricted free agent

RS: reserved free agent

S: suspended list and contract expired

U: unrestricted free agent

Projected protected:

Maya Caldwell (RS)

Allisha Gray (U)

Naz Hillmon (R)

Rhyne Howard (R)

Te-Hina Paopao

Projected unprotected:

Isobel Borlase (DP)

Maite Cazorla (S)

Nia Coffey (U)

Lorela Cubaj (RS)

Sika Kone (RS)

Nyadiew Puoch (DP)

Taylor Thierry

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (U)

Holly Winterburn (S)

Matilde Villa (DP)

Ineligible:

Jordin Canada

Brittney Griner

Brionna Jones

The first three Dream protected slots are straightforward. Although none of Gray, Hillmon and Howard are under contract for 2026, Atlanta can use the core designation on Gray and the other two centerpieces of the Dream's future are both restricted free agents. Caldwell was Karl Smesko's most trusted perimeter reserve last season and can negotiate only with Atlanta under current rules.

That leaves one spot between Paopao, who averaged 5.8 points as a rookie, and two Aussies drafted by the Dream in 2024 (Borlase and Puoch). Although Puoch was the higher draft pick (No. 12), her development in the Australian WNBL seems to have slowed while Borlase is averaging better than 20 points this season. I'm going with Paopao but any of the three would be reasonable choices.

Hailey Van Lith played in 29 games for Chicago last season, averaging 3.5 points and 1.6 assists. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Projected protected:

Ariel Atkins (U)

Kamilla Cardoso

Angel Reese

Ajsa Sivka (DP)

Hailey Van Lith

Projected unprotected:

Rebecca Allen (U)

Rachel Banham (U)

Aicha Coulibaly (DP)

Kia Nurse (U)

Michaela Onyenwere (U)

Sevgi Uzun (R)

Maddy Westbeld

Elizabeth Williams (U)

The Sky's first four choices are obvious. Cardoso and Reese are the team's best prospects, and Atkins is core-eligible after Chicago gave up last year's No. 3 pick for her. Sivka, the No. 10 pick in April, remained overseas rather than coming to the WNBA, yet remains part of the team's plans.

With much of the roster headed toward unrestricted free agency, the Sky realistically are picking between 2025 draft picks Van Lith and Westbeld for their lost spot. Although Van Lith struggled as a rookie, shooting 5-of-31 (16%) on 3s, her draft position as a first-round pick in April probably still gives her the nod over Westbeld.

Projected protected:

Aaliyah Edwards

Leila Lacan

Marina Mabrey (U)

Aneesah Morrow

Saniya Rivers

Projected unprotected:

Lindsay Allen (U)

Bria Hartley (U)

Rayah Marshall

Nikolina Milic (RS)

Olivia Nelson-Ododa (R)

Haley Peters (R)

Mamignan Toure (RS)

Ineligible:

Tina Charles

The decisions for the Sun should be relatively straightforward. Connecticut has four former first-round picks on rookie contracts, all of them key to the franchise's future. Mabrey, a candidate for the core designation, gets the fifth spot. That leaves Nelson-Ododa, who started 21 games last season, unprotected. But Nelson-Ododa saw her role diminish after Edwards' arrival at the trade deadline and has completed her rookie deal.

Projected protected:

Paige Bueckers

Luisa Geiselsoder (RS)

Awak Kuier (S)

Arike Ogunbowale (U)

Maddy Siegrist

Projected unprotected:

Grace Berger (RS)

Tyasha Harris (U)

Myisha Hines-Allen (U)

Aziaha James

Haley Jones (RS)

Diamond Miller

Li Yueru (RS)

Lou Lopez Senechal (S)

JJ Quinerly

Expansion teams will surely have an eye on the Wings' protected list because of the numerous options for Dallas. Bueckers and Siegrist are easy choices, while Ogunbowale would potentially have trade value as a core player even if Dallas is ready to move on from her. Kuier has blossomed in Europe since we last saw her in the WNBA in 2023, averaging 16.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in EuroLeague play last season and 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks so far this season.

Any of seven different players could fill the last Wings spot. Jones played the fourth-most minutes per game of any player who finished the season on the Dallas roster, and Berger and Yueru both averaged more than 20 per game. Miller has the strongest draft position as a former No. 2 pick, and James and Quinerly both contributed as rookies.

I passed them over in favor of Geiselsoder, who started 24 of her 28 games played. But it's close enough that the Wings might not want to protect two posts if they're planning on taking Awa Fam with the No. 1 pick in 2026.

Projected protected:

Veronica Burton (R)

Juste Jocyte (DP)

Iliana Rupert (RS)

Janelle Salaun (RS)

Kayla Thornton (U)

Projected unprotected:

Laeticia Amihere (RS)

Monique Billings (U)

Kaitlyn Chen (RS)

Maria Conde (S)

Temi Fagbenle (U)

Tiffany Hayes (U)

Carla Leite

Kate Martin

Cecilia Zandalasini (R)

A year after building their roster through the expansion draft, the Valkyries are on the less fun side of the table this time. Golden State has no shortage of options. Burton, Rupert and Salaun are locks as the team's best three under-25 players, and last season's No. 5 pick Jocyte is a big part of the Valkyries' future despite not coming to the WNBA last season.

Having earned All-Star honors as Golden State's leading scorer at 14.0 points, Thornton is a legitimate core candidate. As a result, I've made Thornton the Valkyries' fifth protected player. But that would mean leaving Leite unprotected after she averaged 7.2 points as a rookie at age 21. Zandalasini, a restricted free agent who was one of five Golden State players to score double figures, is another viable candidate to be taken in a second consecutive expansion draft. That has happened only once in WNBA history, when Yolanda Moore was taken by Orlando in 1999 and Miami in 2000.

Projected protected:

Aliyah Boston

Caitlin Clark

Lexie Hull (R)

Kelsey Mitchell (U)

Makayla Timpson

Projected unprotected:

Chloe Bibby (RS)

Sydney Colson (U)

Sophie Cunningham (U)

Damiris Dantas (U)

Aari McDonald (U)

Brianna Turner (U)

Kristy Wallace (S)

Ineligible:

Natasha Howard

With seven players heading to unrestricted free agency and only Mitchell as a viable core candidate, the Fever's roster is in good shape for the expansion draft. They can protect all three players on rookie contracts plus Mitchell and restricted free agent Hull. Unless an expansion team sees Cunningham as a core candidate, that would leave them choosing between a pair of unprotected Aussies, Bibby and Wallace.

Projected protected:

Chelsea Gray (U)

Aaliyah Nye

NaLyssa Smith (R)

A'ja Wilson (U)

Jackie Young (U)

Projected unprotected:

Kierstan Bell (R)

Dana Evans (U)

Megan Gustafson (U)

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (U)

Kiah Stokes (U)

Ineligible:

Jewell Loyd

Although the Aces' three longtime stars all need to be protected because they have remaining core eligibility, Las Vegas is still in position to keep its top five scorers and one additional player because Loyd is ineligible for the expansion draft. That last spot could go two different ways. Bell started all 12 playoff games, but Nye actually played more during the regular season and is under rookie contract for three more years, whereas Bell will be up for a new deal this offseason.

The Sparks' Azura Stevens might be the best unrestricted free agent left unprotected. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Projected protected:

Julie Allemand (R)

Cameron Brink

Dearica Hamby (U)

Rickea Jackson

Kelsey Plum (U)

Projected unprotected:

Sarah Ashlee Barker

Rae Burrell (RS)

Emma Cannon (U)

Sania Feagin

Alissa Pili (RS)

Azura Stevens (U)

Julie Vanloo (RS)

With four players on rookie contracts plus three key unrestricted free agents, the Sparks won't be able to protect everyone they want. All-Stars Hamby and Plum are sure to be on Los Angeles' list, as are 2024 lottery picks Brink and Jackson. That leaves one spot remaining.

Stevens might be the best unrestricted free agent left unprotected, which would make her a likely choice for a core spot. That might be OK with the Sparks given Brink will probably move into the starting lineup in 2026 now that she's fully recovered from an ACL tear.

My decision came down to Allemand, who jump-started L.A.'s offense when she took over at point guard, and key reserve Burrell. Allemand gets the nod because she plays a position of greater need for the Sparks, whereas Burrell might not ever start for them.

Projected protected:

Napheesa Collier (U)

Dorka Juhasz

Kayla McBride (U)

Alanna Smith (U)

Courtney Williams (U)

Projected unprotected:

Bridget Carleton (U)

DiJonai Carrington (U)

Aubrey Griffin (DP)

Natisha Hiedeman (U)

Maia Hirsch (DP)

Maria Kliundikova (RS)

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu

Jessica Shepard (U)

Jaylyn Sherrod (RS)

Camryn Taylor (RS)

With three All-Stars plus Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith all eligible for the core designation, the Lynx might have to fill up most of their protected spots with veteran starters. Carleton would be a candidate for the expansion draft, too, particularly if the Tempo want to build around a prominent native of Canada on their inaugural roster.

I'd still chance leaving Carleton unprotected, particularly because she's the kind of veteran who might get larger offers than Minnesota can afford to match while retaining its stars. That would allow the Lynx to protect one reserve. Olairi Kosu stuck on the roster all last season as a 20-year-old rookie, and Kliundikova gave Minnesota a lift late in the season, but I think Juhasz is more valuable heading into the last year of her rookie contract.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists during the Liberty's 2024 championship run. AP Photo/Pamela Smith

Projected protected:

Natasha Cloud (U)

Leonie Fiebich

Sabrina Ionescu (U)

Marine Johannes (RS)

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (S)

Projected unprotected:

Kennedy Burke (U)

Raquel Carrera (S)

Ivana Dojkic (RS)

Marine Fauthoux (DP)

Rebekah Gardner (RS)

Isabelle Harrison (U)

Han Xu (S)

Adja Kane (DP)

Emma Meesseman (U)

Seehia Ridard (S)

Nyara Sabally

Annika Soltau (S)

Stephanie Talbot (U)

Ineligible:

Jonquel Jones

Breanna Stewart

The Liberty don't have to worry about protecting two of their big three, which frees up spots. Starting guards Cloud and Ionescu are both core candidates that would need to be protected, while Laney-Hamilton is a clear choice because she can negotiate only with the Liberty after a season-ending injury in a contract year that landed her on the suspended list. Fiebich, the lone New York starter under contract for 2026, makes it four protected players.

Emma Meesseman would be a core candidate in her own right. I'm betting the Liberty will leave her unprotected because Meesseman's uncertain availability would be a concern for expansion teams. That leaves a choice between Johannes, who was less impactful last season, and Sabally in the final year of her rookie deal. I lean Johannes because of Sabally's injury history, but either choice is reasonable.

Projected protected:

Monique Akoa Makani (R)

Natasha Mack (RS)

Satou Sabally (U)

Alyssa Thomas (U)

Kathryn Westbeld (RS)

Projected unprotected:

Julia Ayrault (S)

Kalani Brown

Lexi Held (RS)

Kitija Laksa (RS)

Klara Lundquist (S)

Helena Pueyo (S)

Sami Whitcomb (U)

Kiana Williams (RS)

Ineligible:

DeWanna Bonner

Kahleah Copper

No team is more affected by core negotiations than the Mercury. As things stand, they'd have to protect both Sabally and Thomas, who were signed and traded to Phoenix last offseason during their first time under the core designation. If things change such that players can be under that designation only once, that would free up two spots for the Mercury.

For now, Phoenix can still protect all four eligible starters plus Westbeld, who emerged as a valuable reserve during her rookie season. Brown, one of two veteran players in the WNBA under contract for 2026, is the team's only non-free agent. But she slipped to the fringes of Nate Tibbetts' rotation after Mack got healthy and might not be worth protecting.

Projected protected:

Jordan Horston

Ezi Magbegor (U)

Dominique Malonga

Nika Muhl

Gabby Williams (U)

Projected unprotected:

Lexie Brown

Zia Cooke (RS)

Mackenzie Holmes (RS)

Tiffany Mitchell (U)

Katie Lou Samuelson (U)

Brittney Sykes (U)

Erica Wheeler (U)

Ineligible:

Skylar Diggins

Nneka Ogwumike

The only WNBA team not to have a player selected by the Valkyries last year, the Storm again have the ability to protect all of their most important players because neither Diggins nor Ogwumike is eligible for the expansion draft. Both Magbegor and Williams will be candidates for Seattle's core designation, while Horston and Malonga are the team's key young pieces on rookie contracts.

I've got the Storm using the fifth spot on Muhl, who has returned to the court in Europe after sitting out the 2025 season because of an ACL tear. Brown is also a candidate if new coach Sonia Raman thinks she can regain the valuable outside shooting we saw with the Los Angeles Sparks. The decision ultimately depends on the importance Seattle puts on re-signing Sykes, who could be a core option for the expansion teams coming off an All-Star season but might be replaced in the lineup if the Storm draft a wing with the No. 3 pick.

Projected protected:

Georgia Amoore

Shakira Austin (R)

Sonia Citron

Kiki Iriafen

Jacy Sheldon

Projected unprotected:

Txell Alarcon (DP)

Nastja Claessens (DP)

Alysha Clark (U)

Stefanie Dolson (U)

Emily Engstler (RS)

Bernadett Hatar (RS)

Jade Melbourne (U)

Lucy Olsen

Madison Scott (RS)

Sug Sutton (R)

The first four spots are easy for the Mystics, who will want to protect all three of last season's first-round picks -- including Amoore, who sat out her first WNBA campaign because of a torn ACL, and All-Rookie team picks Citron and Iriafen -- and Austin ahead of restricted free agency.

My decision on the last spot came down to Sheldon and Engstler. With Iriafen laying claim to the power forward spot and Austin playing alongside Dolson at times in double-post lineups, Engstler didn't play as much or shoot as well as during the 2024 campaign. Sheldon is on her third team in the past 12 months, having been traded twice in that span, and played only two games for Washington after being acquired for Aaliyah Edwards at the deadline. But she shot 40% on 3s and has two seasons left on her rookie contract, making her my choice.