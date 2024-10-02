Sabrina Ionescu becomes the second player with 35 points and 5 assists in a series-clinching win as the Liberty sweep the Dream. (2:41)

The Atlanta Dream have fired coach Tanisha Wright, the WNBA franchise announced Wednesday.

Wright, a longtime WNBA player, guided the Dream to a 48-68 record the past three seasons, making the playoffs this year and last.

Dream executive vice president and general manager Dan Padover called parting with Wright a "difficult decision" in a statement.

"Tanisha was an important contributor in our efforts to rebuild the Dream," Padover said. "And we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the Dream over the last three seasons and wish her the best in the future.

"At this time, we believe a change is needed to lead our players and organization to the next chapter in our efforts to be a top team in the WNBA."

Atlanta finished eighth at 15-25 this season. The Dream lost in 2-0 sweeps in the first round to the New York Liberty this year and to the Dallas Wings in 2023. Atlanta's last winning record came in 2018 under coach Nicki Collen, who was with the Dream from 2018 to 2020 but left just before the 2021 season to take over Baylor's women's team.

Wright played 14 seasons in the WNBA, 10 with the Seattle Storm. She helped the Storm win the 2010 WNBA championship.

The Dream dealt with some key injuries this season, including to 2022 No. 1 pick Rhyne Howard, who missed 10 games. Aerial Powers missed 23 of the Dream's 40 games, Jordin Canada missed 20 and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus 15.

Howard led the Dream in scoring at 17.3 points per game, and former MVP Tina Charles had a successful return to the WNBA after not playing in the league last season. Charles averaged 14.9 points and 9.6 rebounds and became the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder during the season.

Charles, who turns 36 in December, told ESPN in September that she hoped to return next season. She and Wright are former WNBA teammates, and Charles credited Wright as one of the people who most believed in her when she came back to the league.

Wright is the third WNBA coach to be let go since the regular season ended Sept. 19. The Los Angeles Sparks and Curt Miller parted ways Sept. 24. Another former WNBA player, Teresa Weatherspoon, was fired by the Chicago Sky on Sept. 26.