Welcome to the WNBA, Toronto Tempo.

The league's newest team, to begin play in 2026, revealed its name and logo Thursday, with the franchise pointing to the city of Toronto for providing the inspiration.

"Tempo is pace. It's speed. It's a heartbeat. And it's what you feel when you step into the streets of this city, and in the energy of the people who call Canada home," team president Teresa Resch said in a news release. "As Canada's WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country."

More than 10,000 people participated in the public outreach to name the team.

The logo is an italicized "T" in a circle, with six lines coming from the left side of the letter, which the team said represents the five players on the court and the fans.

"Tempo reflects what fans can expect from this team -- including, of course, the in-game experience at the arena," Resch said. "The sounds of the court. The beat of the music. The passion of the fans around you and the intensity of the players on the floor. Capturing all that energy, excitement and feeling was crucial as we chose the name for Canada's WNBA team."

The WNBA awarded an expansion franchise to Toronto in May. It will be the league's 14th team, following the entry of the Golden State Valkyries in 2025.

The Tempo are owned and operated by Kilmer Sports Ventures, which has holdings that include the NBA's Toronto Raptors, NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and MLS' Toronto FC.