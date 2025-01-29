Open Extended Reactions

Unrivaled will crown its first one-on-one champion on Feb. 14.

The new 3-on-3 women's basketball league announced the rules for the tournament that will be played over three days. Thirty players will be divided into four pods with the eventual champion winning $250,000. The runner-up will get $50,000, and each semifinalist will earn $25,000. Players on the winner's 3-on-3 team will each receive $10,000.

Fans will vote for where players will be seeded in their pods, which were determined by distributing talent, position and compelling matchups.

Unrivaled's 1-on-1 Pods Pod A*: Shakira Austin, Rae Burrell, Natasha Cloud, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Azurá Stevens, Alyssa Thomas Pod B: Napheesa Collier, Tiffany Hayes, Rhyne Howard, Lexie Hull, Rickea Jackson, Katie Lou Samuelson, Courtney Williams, Jackie Young Pod C: Aliyah Boston, Jordin Canada, Kahleah Copper, Aaliyah Edwards, Allisha Gray, Marina Mabrey, Kate Martin, Breanna Stewart Pod D*: DiJonai Carrington, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dearica Hamby, Kayla McBride, Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally, Brittney Sykes * Top seed from these pods get bye into the second round

Rounds up until the finals will be single elimination with games played to 11 points or 10 minutes, whichever is reached first.

The finals will be a best-of-three series with the winning score for each game also to 11. It will be traditional scoring with baskets worth either two or three points.

There will be a seven-second shot clock for each possession, and a player keeps the ball after scoring.

Players have unlimited fouls, though if they foul on consecutive possessions in non-shooting situations a point will be awarded to the player on offense. That player will also keep possession of the ball.

Similar to the league, a foul on a shot will result in one free throw worth the same as the attempt. So a foul on a 3-pointer would be worth three points and a 2-pointer would be worth two. A foul on a made basket would result in one extra point being awarded on a made free throw.

Brittney Griner, Stefanie Dolson, Sabrina Ionescu, Cameron Brink, Courtney Vandersloot and Angel Reese aren't participating in the tournament.