Monica Wright Rogers has been hired as the first general manager of the Toronto Tempo WNBA expansion team, Klutch Sports' Andy Miller told ESPN on Wednesday.

Wright Rogers joins the franchise after serving as assistant general manager for the Phoenix Mercury since January 2023.

She was drafted No. 2 overall by the Minnesota Lynx in 2010 and spent all but one of her seven seasons in the WNBA with them, winning titles in 2011 and 2013. She played her final WNBA season in Seattle in 2016.

Prior to the Phoenix gig, Wright Rogers was an assistant coach and staffer at the college level, including at her alma mater, Virginia, and then worked in the NBA league office as Elite Basketball women's operations lead.

She also previously served as secretary and treasurer for the Women's National Basketball Players Association in 2015.

The Toronto Tempo, as well as the yet-to-be-named Portland expansion team, begin play in 2026. An expansion draft is expected to be held later this year.

The Tempo are owned and operated by Kilmer Sports Ventures, chaired by Larry Tanenbaum, and are led by team president Teresa Resch.