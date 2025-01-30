Stephen A. Smith explains why he likes Caitlin Clark's decision to not participate in the NBA's 3-point contest. (2:06)

Former Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark will return to play in her college home, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, on May 4 as Indiana will host a WNBA exhibition game there.

The Fever will face the Brazilian national team at 6 p.m. ET. The school said that ticket and broadcast information will be released later.

"We couldn't be more excited to play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and we know Iowa fans will deliver an unforgettable homecoming for Caitlin," Fever president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf said. "Countless Hawkeye fans have become Fever fans, and we consider them family. That's what will make this preseason matchup so special for us."

Clark became the top scorer in Division I college basketball history at Iowa 2020-24, leading the Hawkeyes to two national championship games. She was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and earned the Rookie of the Year award and first-team All-WNBA honors last season for the Fever. They finished 20-20 and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Clark's No. 22 jersey will be retired at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday at a ceremony after Iowa faces No. 4 USC and Trojans star JuJu Watkins at 1:30 p.m. ET. That game and the ceremony for Clark will be on Fox.